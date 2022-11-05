UrduPoint.com

U-19 Four Day Match: Pakistan's Position Strong Against Bangladesh

Muhammad Rameez Published November 05, 2022 | 08:56 PM

U-19 four day match: Pakistan's position strong against Bangladesh

Pakistan Under-19 made a strong back to dismiss Bangladesh U-19 to 161 and then scored 54 for two in 18 overs in it's second innings at stumps on day two of the solitary four-day match at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Saturday

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan Under-19 made a strong back to dismiss Bangladesh U-19 to 161 and then scored 54 for two in 18 overs in it's second innings at stumps on day two of the solitary four-day match at the Multan cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Bangladesh U-19 started their first innings on Saturday after dismissing the hosts on Friday for 224. Bangladesh's opening batter Mohammad Rizwan top-scored for his side with 40 while Rehanat Borson, who bagged three wickets, was other run getter for his side with unbeaten 23.

For the hosts, Abdul Basit was pick of the bowlers with three wickets for 18 runs, while Aftab Ibrahim, Ali Asfand and Mohammad Ibtisam grabbed two wickets each.

In return, at stumps, Pakistan were leading by 117 runs with eight second innings wickets in hand. Wahaj Riaz (27 not out, 3x4, 1x6,51b) and skipper Saad Baig (five, 1x4 20b) will resume their batting tomorrow (Sunday).

Scores in brief: Day two of four, Pakistan U-19 224 all out, 68 overs (Mohammad Zulkifal 43, Ali Asfand 41 not out, Mohammad Ibtisam 39, Haseeb Nazim 33; Rohanat Doullah Borson 3-42, Jishan Alam 2-3, Maruf Mridha 2-29) and 54-2, 18 overs (Rohanat Doullah Borson 2- 24)Bangladesh U-19 161 all out, 56 overs (Mohammad Rizwan 40, Rehanat Borson 23 not out, Jishan Alam 22; Abdul Basit 3-18, Aftab Ibrahim 2-31, Mohammad Ibtisam 2-32, Ali Asfand 2-39).

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Multan Bangladesh Mohammad Rizwan All

Recent Stories

Sanjrani announces to form parliamentary committee ..

Sanjrani announces to form parliamentary committee to examine Swati's video leak ..

2 minutes ago
 Russia Destroys 5 Infantry Fighting Vehicles Greec ..

Russia Destroys 5 Infantry Fighting Vehicles Greece Sent to Ukraine - Reports

2 minutes ago
 World Science Day for Peace and Development to be ..

World Science Day for Peace and Development to be marked on Nov 10

2 minutes ago
 Suspect Responsible for Deadly Fire in Club in Rus ..

Suspect Responsible for Deadly Fire in Club in Russia's Kostroma Arrested - Poli ..

2 minutes ago
 PTI government bankrupted KP during its nine-year ..

PTI government bankrupted KP during its nine-year rule: Murtaza Abbassi

38 minutes ago
 Mehmood taking measures for improvements in commun ..

Mehmood taking measures for improvements in communication ministry

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.