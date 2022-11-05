Pakistan Under-19 made a strong back to dismiss Bangladesh U-19 to 161 and then scored 54 for two in 18 overs in it's second innings at stumps on day two of the solitary four-day match at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Saturday

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan Under-19 made a strong back to dismiss Bangladesh U-19 to 161 and then scored 54 for two in 18 overs in it's second innings at stumps on day two of the solitary four-day match at the Multan cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Bangladesh U-19 started their first innings on Saturday after dismissing the hosts on Friday for 224. Bangladesh's opening batter Mohammad Rizwan top-scored for his side with 40 while Rehanat Borson, who bagged three wickets, was other run getter for his side with unbeaten 23.

For the hosts, Abdul Basit was pick of the bowlers with three wickets for 18 runs, while Aftab Ibrahim, Ali Asfand and Mohammad Ibtisam grabbed two wickets each.

In return, at stumps, Pakistan were leading by 117 runs with eight second innings wickets in hand. Wahaj Riaz (27 not out, 3x4, 1x6,51b) and skipper Saad Baig (five, 1x4 20b) will resume their batting tomorrow (Sunday).

Scores in brief: Day two of four, Pakistan U-19 224 all out, 68 overs (Mohammad Zulkifal 43, Ali Asfand 41 not out, Mohammad Ibtisam 39, Haseeb Nazim 33; Rohanat Doullah Borson 3-42, Jishan Alam 2-3, Maruf Mridha 2-29) and 54-2, 18 overs (Rohanat Doullah Borson 2- 24)Bangladesh U-19 161 all out, 56 overs (Mohammad Rizwan 40, Rehanat Borson 23 not out, Jishan Alam 22; Abdul Basit 3-18, Aftab Ibrahim 2-31, Mohammad Ibtisam 2-32, Ali Asfand 2-39).