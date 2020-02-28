U-21 Games 2020 KP to commence from March 8

The U-21 Games 2020 will be formally commencing from March 6 in the Khyber Pakthunkhwa and Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to grace the opening session as chief guest

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :The U-21 Games 2020 will be formally commencing from March 6 in the Khyber Pakthunkhwa and Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to grace the opening session as chief guest.

The Chief Minister was presiding over a review meeting regarding arrangements for holding U-21 Games 2020 in the province here on Friday.

The meeting was informed that the opening ceremony of U-21 Games will be held on March 8, 2020 at Qayyum Stadium Peshawar for which all arrangements have been already made. Similarly, the closing ceremony will also be held at Qayyum Stadium Peshawar on 10th March 2020. The Chief Minister stated that organizing a mega event of U-21 Games is proof that peace has returned in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the government will take all necessary steps for its sustainability.

Advisor to CM on merged Districts Ajmal Wazir, Inspector General Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sanaullah Abbassi, Principal Secretary to CM Shahab Ali Shah, Secretary Relief, Secretary Health, Secretary Sports, DG Sports, DG Rescue 1122, Rep of HQ 11 and others were also present. The meeting was briefed in detailed regarding arrangements and other facilities for players in U-21 games. The meeting was also briefed regarding categories of games, schedule of games, venues of games, accommodation plan, transportation plan, opening and closing ceremonies.

Chief Minister was informed that provincial round of Inter District out of Inter Tehsil games will commence from 6th to 10th March 2020. The games include Volleyball, Athletics, Tug of War, Football, Kabadi, Badminton, Squash, Snooker etc where a total of 2940 players from different Districts of the province will participate. It was further informed that in provincial rounds, inter regional sports competitions will be held from 6th to 10th March 2020 in which players from all the seven divisions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will participate.

Men and Women players will take part in Inter Regional Games includes baseball, handball, lawn tennis, squash, boxing, basketball, hand ball, Taekwondo, Judo, Wushu, Hockey, Snooker, Cycling and other games.The meeting was informed that a total of 1743 players are participating in Inter Regional Games in which 994 are Male and 749 are Female players. He stated that Inter District and Inter Regional competitions are going to be held in Peshawar for which the incumbent provincial government has completed all the arrangements..The meeting was informed that the 2nd round of U-21 Games included Hockey, Table Tennis, Judo Karate, Taekwondo, Wrestling, Volley Ball, Athletics and other competitions. The 2nd round will commence from 15th to 18th April 2020 where a total of 6825 players will participate in the competition which includes 3955 male players and 2870 female players. The open trial of players for the 2nd round will be completed between 2nd to 10th April 2020. It was told that male games venues include Hayatabad Sports Complex, Peshawar Sports Complex, Arena Hall, Athletic Ground Peshawar University, JKD University Town, Government College Peshawar, Northern Bypass, Green Hotel Saddar Cantt Peshawar and Nishter Hall Peshawar where different sports competition will be held.

It was told that the accommodation committee has been constituted for female contingents while transportation committee Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U-21 Games will ensure the transportation of different teams.On the occasion, the Chief Minister said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has huge potential in sport sector for which the provincial government is taking priority steps to promote sport culture in the province. He stated that the provincial government is providing all out support for holding U-21 Games in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.