U-25 Sports Gala from July 13

Abbottabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :The Under-25 sports Gala, under the aegis of District government , will be commencing from July 13, 2019 here at Hockey Sports Complex ground, Director Operation Syed Saqlain Shah told here APP on Thursday.

He said the arrangements in this connection had already been completed for the smooth sailing of the Sports Gala, which was the annual feature of the District Government Abbottabad and Regional Sports Officer Abbottabad Sports Calendar.

He said both male and female players from all across Abbottabad District would be taking part in 15 different male and female discipline part of the Sports Gala including Football, Volleyball, Basketball, Tug of War, Kabaddi, Taekwondo, Judo, Wrestling, Table Tennis, Badminton, Karate.

He said the events would be organized on different venues including Hockey ground, Kunj football ground, Jalal Baba Auditorium, and Govt Higher Secondary school No.3, Abbottabad.