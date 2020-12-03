U Micro Finance LPC Super Polo League 2020

Sheikhoo Warriors qualified for the main final and Athar's Marketing Champions earned a place in the subsidiary final after winning their respective matches of the U Micro Finance LPC Super League 2020 played here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Thursday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Sheikhoo Warriors qualified for the main final and Athar's Marketing Champions earned a place in the subsidiary final after winning their respective matches of the U Micro Finance LPC Super League 2020 played here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Thursday.

In the first two-chukker match played among three teams - Sheikhoo Warriors, Remington stars and AR|PR-Sakuf United - under American system, Sheikhoo Warriors emerged as winners.

In the first two-chukker match of the day, Sheikhoo Warriors outsmarted AR|PR-Sakuf United by 6-2 1/2 and then they routed Remington Stars by 4-2 to confirm their place in the main final. In the match between Remington Stars and AR|PR-Sakuf United, the former played aggressive polo and thrashed the latter by a huge margin of of 8- 1/2.

The second two-chukker match was also played under American system among Athar's Marketing Champions, Black Horse Paints Fighters and Nagina Group and after a tough fight, Athar's Marketing Champions emerged as winners and booked berth in the subsidiary final.

Athar's Marketing Champions first toppled Nagina Group by 6-1 and then thumped Black Horse Paints Fighters by 4-1 1/2 to earn slot in the subsidiary final. Earlier in the match between Black Horse Paints Fighters and Nagina Group, the former succeeded in registering a 4 1/2-2 victory against the latter.