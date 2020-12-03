UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

U Micro Finance LPC Super Polo League 2020

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 11:25 PM

U Micro Finance LPC Super Polo League 2020

Sheikhoo Warriors qualified for the main final and Athar's Marketing Champions earned a place in the subsidiary final after winning their respective matches of the U Micro Finance LPC Super League 2020 played here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Thursday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Sheikhoo Warriors qualified for the main final and Athar's Marketing Champions earned a place in the subsidiary final after winning their respective matches of the U Micro Finance LPC Super League 2020 played here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Thursday.

In the first two-chukker match played among three teams - Sheikhoo Warriors, Remington stars and AR|PR-Sakuf United - under American system, Sheikhoo Warriors emerged as winners.

In the first two-chukker match of the day, Sheikhoo Warriors outsmarted AR|PR-Sakuf United by 6-2 1/2 and then they routed Remington Stars by 4-2 to confirm their place in the main final. In the match between Remington Stars and AR|PR-Sakuf United, the former played aggressive polo and thrashed the latter by a huge margin of of 8- 1/2.

The second two-chukker match was also played under American system among Athar's Marketing Champions, Black Horse Paints Fighters and Nagina Group and after a tough fight, Athar's Marketing Champions emerged as winners and booked berth in the subsidiary final.

Athar's Marketing Champions first toppled Nagina Group by 6-1 and then thumped Black Horse Paints Fighters by 4-1 1/2 to earn slot in the subsidiary final. Earlier in the match between Black Horse Paints Fighters and Nagina Group, the former succeeded in registering a 4 1/2-2 victory against the latter.

Related Topics

Lahore Polo 2020

Recent Stories

Khalifa sends condolences to French President on d ..

1 hour ago

Frontline workers reiterate readiness to sacrifice ..

1 hour ago

Huge quantity of narcotics to be destroyed on Satu ..

6 minutes ago

Russia to Hold Next Army Defense Forum in August 2 ..

6 minutes ago

OPEC+ Has to Take Into Account Positive Forecasts, ..

6 minutes ago

Strict action against Snooker clubs, Shisha center ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.