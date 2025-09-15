Open Menu

U14 Basketball Squad Shortlisted For Samaranch Cup In China

Muhammad Rameez Published September 15, 2025 | 01:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) The Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) has taken a significant step in promoting basketball at the grassroots level by shortlisting the national Under 14 boys’ basketball squad for the upcoming 2025 Samaranch Cup Asian Basketball Masters Invitational Tournament in China.

The two-day trials, held at the Pakistan sports Complex saw participation from more than 50 young players from across the country. After rigorous evaluation, 16 players were shortlisted for the national training camp, said a press release.

A four-member selection committee, chaired by Khalid Bashir, Secretary General PBBF, and comprising Riaz Malik (former international player and national coach), Col. (R) Shujaat Ali Rana, and Imran Afzal, supervised the trials.

Senior basketball administrators including PBBF President Brig. Muhammad Iftikhar Mansoor, Senior Vice President Imtiaz Rafi Butt, President Federal Basketball Association Ejaz Rafi Butt, General Secretary Karachi Division Basketball Association M.

Yaqoob Qadry, and Secretary General Islamabad Olympic Association Rizwan ul Haq Razi were present at the event. The trials were coordinated by PBBF Associate Secretary Ouj E Zahoor.

Parents turned out in large numbers to cheer on their children, creating an encouraging and enthusiastic atmosphere. Officials described the overwhelming response as a positive sign of the sport’s growing popularity in Pakistan.

“This is a milestone for Pakistan basketball. International participation at such a young age will boost the players’ confidence and experience, and help raise the overall standard of the game in the country,” said Khalid Bashir, who also expressed gratitude to DG Pakistan Sports board Yasir Ahmed Pirzada, the Chinese Government, and the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan for their support in making this opportunity possible.

The shortlisted players will now attend a training camp, after which the final squad for the China tour will be announced.

