U16 boys national hockey championship next month

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :The U16 Boys National Hockey Championship will be played from November 28 to December 10 at Lala Ayub Hockey Stadium, Peshawar.

In all 13 Under-16 Boys Hockey Teams will display their talent and technique in this event which aims at identifying fresh blood for the revival of the National sport, said a spokesman of the Pakistan Hockey Federation while talking to APP here on Tuesday.

The number of participating teams are Punjab (Four), Sindh (Two), Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (Two), Baluchistan (Two), Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and AJK one team each.

All affiliates and players are directed to bring with them their family registration certificate (FRC) for age verification. Syed Muhammad Zahir Shah, president KP Hockey Association, will be the organising secretary of the event.