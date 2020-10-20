UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

U16 Boys National Hockey Championship Next Month

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 04:43 PM

U16 boys national hockey championship next month

The U16 Boys National Hockey Championship will be played from November 28 to December 10 at Lala Ayub Hockey Stadium, Peshawar

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :The U16 Boys National Hockey Championship will be played from November 28 to December 10 at Lala Ayub Hockey Stadium, Peshawar.

In all 13 Under-16 Boys Hockey Teams will display their talent and technique in this event which aims at identifying fresh blood for the revival of the National sport, said a spokesman of the Pakistan Hockey Federation while talking to APP here on Tuesday.

The number of participating teams are Punjab (Four), Sindh (Two), Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (Two), Baluchistan (Two), Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and AJK one team each.

All affiliates and players are directed to bring with them their family registration certificate (FRC) for age verification. Syed Muhammad Zahir Shah, president KP Hockey Association, will be the organising secretary of the event.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Hockey Islamabad Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Azad Jammu And Kashmir November December Family Event All From Blood

Recent Stories

UAE wins in three categories on endoscopy

1 minute ago

Mehwish Hayat reveals her new celebrity crush

11 minutes ago

Kamran Bangash stresses more awareness to stop chi ..

3 minutes ago

S. Korea, EU seek to boost cooperation on 'Green N ..

3 minutes ago

Kiev's Plans to Build Two Naval Bases in Black Sea ..

3 minutes ago

Doping charges against Bahrain's 400m world champi ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.