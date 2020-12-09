U16 Games National Hockey Championship final to be played between Punjab-C, Punjab-A

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab-C stunned host Khyber Pakhtunkhwa-A by 4-2 in a thrilling battle in the second semi-final by setting up final showdown with Punjab-A in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U16 National Hockey Championship part of the U16 Games being played here at Lala Ayub Hockey Stadium on Wednesday.

Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Secretary General Muhammad Asif Bajwa was the chief guest on this occasion and before the start of the semi-final between spirited Punjab-C and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa-A team played on rattling pace.

PHF Chairman and Vice President, former IGP Muhammad Saeed Khan, Olympian Manzoor Hussain Junior, Olympian Khalid Hamid, Olympian Rahim Khan, KP Hockey Association President Syed Zahir Shah, officials, players and a large number of spectators were also present on the occasion.

The match started on a slow note and soon it took momentum when the right-winger of KP Saad Ullah slammed in a beautiful goal on the field to make the tally 1-0. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa-A after taking lead got two quick penalty corners but in vain as they did not drill it properly and Punjab-C thwarted their overall attacks during the penalty corners.

It was in the 11th minute when Punjab-C skipper Hamza Faiz slammed in a superb goal from the top of the D area to make the tally 1-1.

When both tied 1-1, Punjab dominated the proceedings and took another goal on the field attempt when Abdul Qayyum, the right-half scored a beautiful goal on a penalty corner rebound. When both the teams tied 1-1, Punjab C scored another goal in the third quarters through a field attempt through center striker Hassan Amin. It was a well-combined move made by left-winger Uzair Ahmad. Uzair and center striker Hassain Amin moved quickly and when they reached the rival goal-post Hassain Amin netted a beautiful goal to make the tally 3-1.

It was in the 48th minute when Khyber Pakhtunkhwa-A took a golden opportunity of scoring when they were awarded a penalty stroke. Full-back Salahuddin took the penalty to make the tally 3-2 but soon Punjab made it 4-2 when on a penalty corner conversion skipper Hamza Faiz sounded the board with his excellent forceful hit.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa-A got four penalty corners against three taken by Punjab and thus Punjab-C defeated KP-A by 4-2 to play the grand final.

Haroon Rasheed and Mazhar Waseem supervised the match while Ijaz Ahmad Kokkar, Muhammad Taqoob and Hamza Tufail supervised the match. The final will be played on Thursday while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman is expected to grace the occasion as chief guest at 2.30 p.m.