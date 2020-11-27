UrduPoint.com
U16 Inter-Provincial Junior Games To Start In Peshawar From Saturday

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 05:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Under-16 Inter-Provincial Junior Games will start in Peshawar from today (Saturday) with each players in the competitions is required to follow Corona SOPs formulated by the Federal government.

Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa stated this while talking to APP. He said U16 competitions in Peshawar without spectators are under SOPs formulated by the government. Director Female Games Miss Rashida Ghaznavi and Director Operations Syed Saqlain Shah accompanied him.

On the direction of the department, 16 talent hunt programs were launched in all the districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including the tribal districts, to search for talent at grassroots' level. In the first phase, trials were conducted in all 35 districts. For the coaching camp and under the supervision of qualified coaches, they were given training, out of which Khyber Pakhtunkhwa teams were selected to represent the province in the U16 National Junior Games.

The competition includes seven men's and four women's games. In this regard, Director Operations Sports Syed Saqlain Shah said that Junior competitions of seven sports events are starting from November 28.

Badminton competitions will be held at Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex Charssadda which will continue till November 30. Athletic, Hockey, Table Tennis, Squash competitions will start from Saturday at Peshawar Sports Complex and will continue until November 30. The Table Tennis competitions will be held at Lala Rafiq Arena located at Peshawar Sports Complex which will end on September 2.

Athletics competitions will be held at Qayyum Sports Complex. The closing ceremony will be held on November 29. The volleyball tournament will start at PSB Gymnasium Hall Peshawar and will end on December 2. The football tournament will be played at Tahmas Khan Football Stadium Peshawar on December 3.

The hockey competitions will start from Saturday at Lala Ayub Hockey Stadium in Peshawar and will continue until December 10. Director General Sports Asfandyar Khan said that best arrangements have been made for the players and officials.

