U16 Talent Hunt Girls, Boys trials in different Games begins in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Director Female Games Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Miss Rashida Ghaznavi formally inaugurated the girls and boys trials in Peshawar sports Complex on Wednesday.

Talking to media men soon after inaugurating the trials said that the government is keen to provide and ensure equal facilities to the female players. She said trials of girls and boys Athletes under Talent Hunt Scheme in the age group U16 would be completed by Thursday to bring out female and male athletes under qualified coaches of the Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

She said the trials are aimed at finding out new faces at grassroots level in four female and seven male disciplines. She said Bushra Khan, a former Badminton player, headed the selection committee of the female with other members of the selection committee comprising Amna Khan, Saira Khan. District Sports Officer Tehsin Ullah Khan also accompanied Miss Rashida Ghaznavi.

Miss Rashida Ghaznavi thoroughly monitored the performance of the players before short-listing the Names of the selected probables. She said like other districts across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa the trials of the girls and boys are being organized in Peshawar Regional including Charsadda District, Nowshera and Peshawar District.

The trials of Charsadda and Nowshera would be organized on October 1 and October 2, 2020, Miss Rashida Ghaznavi informed. She disclosed that 200 females are taking part in Athletic, Badminton, Table Tennis and Volleyball (Female) and 350 male players are taking part in seven male Games including Players were selected for the games of volleyball, table tennis, athletics, badminton, hockey, squash, and football.

She said it is a key step in the right direction and search for the talented players continues in all 35 districts including seven districts and six sub-district of the merged tribal areas.

Through these trials in all 35 districts talented players would come up to the provincial pool of talent wherein proper training and coaching would be provided to them under qualified coaches of the Directorate of Sports KP.

She said, the short-listed players would be groomed, trained and coached under qualified coaches and would be given opportunities to represent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the National Junior and Senior Championships.

She said the trials district wise have so far completed in Swat, Buner, Mohmand, Khyber, Swabi, Mardan, Kohat, Bannu, Dir Lower, Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, Hangu, Lakki Marwat, Orakzai, Khurram, Chitral, and Bannu. The trials at Dir Upper, Nowshera, Charsadda would be organized in the month of October before calling the short-listed players to the month-long camp.

She said that Chief Secretary KP Dr. Kazim Niaz and Secretary Sports Abid Majeed have clear instructions to ensure equal opportunities to the women players. She also lauded Additional Secretary Sports and Tourism Junaid Khan and DG Sports Asfandyar Khattak for providing true patronage to female athletes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

She said that only male football trials are being organized in Tehmas Khan Football Stadium, the rest of the trials of seven male and four female are continued in Peshawar Sports Complex. She said women coaches Amna and Saira along with other coaches supervising the trials while Syed Jaffar Shah and Zafran (Athletics), Nadeem Khan (Badminton), Wajid Khan (Volleyball), Tariq Iqbal, Muhammad Waseem, Alam Zeb, Niamat, Munawar Zaman (Squash), Faisal Javed (Football), Zia Ur Rehman and Yasir islam (Hockey) are supervising the male trials of different Games. She said that the names of the final short-listed players of District Peshawar would be announced on Thursday.