U16 talent hunt Table Tennis coaching, training camp in full swing

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :The ongoing camp in connection with the Under-16 Talent Hunt scheme continued in full swing wherein Pakistan No. 1 Fahad Khawjah along with other coaches imparting rigorous training and coaching to the budding youngsters part of the camp.

Fahad, who represented Pakistan contingent in Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia in 2018 and is top most ranking player of Pakistan along with other table tennis male and female coaches including Yasir Khan, Amina Khan, international coaches Absar Ali, Kainat and Iqra Rehman is imparting rigorous in two different sessions – morning and evening.

Having name in top 32 players of the world during Masqat Oman outings, Fahad Khawjah also created history of winning place in top-8 round in China World Circuit for Pakistan while talking to APP said that the training and coaching are continue in two different session with physical training in morning and game training in evening.

Winning two silver medals for Pakistan in South Asian Table Tennis championships in Colombo, Sri Lanka in 2017 and Karachi, Pakistan in 2016, Fahad Khawja lauded the hardworking efforts of Yasir Khan, Absar Ali, Amina Khan, Kainat and Iqra Rehman for their round of matches so to make a good KP team for the National Junior Table Tennis Championship.

Fahad Khawjah appreciated director operation Syed Saqlain Shah, chief coach Shafgat Ullah, senior coach Shah Faisal and DG sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for their constant visit to the camp and talk to players and coaches for facilities.

He also lauded Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, Secretary Sports Abid Majeed and Additional Secretary Sports Junaid Khan for the purchased of latest equipment including world class Table Tennis tables, five Pink Pong self training machines and quality balls to the players at the grassroots level.

Playing on latest equipment, mean providing best and work class atmosphere to the male and female players and now it up to the players to do hard work so that to come up from these grassroots level camps to the national and international levels competition, Fahad Khawjah, hailing from a remote village of Chitral, said.

Bronze medalist of the South Asian Table Tennis Championship in 2014, Fahad also attended training camp setup by International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) for two months under world qualified coaches in TAICANG TABLE TENNIS academy, Shanghai China recently. "What I learnt in the international camps, I want to deliver it to the players of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Pakistan," Fahad informed.

Fahad was the only player nominated by ITTF and Pakistan Tennis Federation for Asian Youth training Camp at World top Academy Aspire, in Doha Qatar in 2017, said Pakistan has a lot of talent but such talent needs to be polished.

Fahad said KP government was the first initiating the camps by holding trials all across the province and many players, who did not have access to these camps and these facilities earlier, are now part of these camps in different games and hopefully good results would come up through this way.