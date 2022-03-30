U17 Netball final on Thursday

The finals of men, women and inter school and colleges girls U17 of the National Men and Women Netball Championship would be played here at the Liaquat Gymnasium of Pakistan Sports Complex on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :The finals of men, women and inter school and colleges girls U17 of the National Men and Women Netball Championship would be played here at the Liaquat Gymnasium of Pakistan sports Complex on Thursday.

Director General, Pakistan Sports board, Col (R) Asif Zaman would be the chief guest on the occasion and will give away prizes to players.

Wapda and HEC have reached in the final of women's event. City School PAF Chapter Karachi would meet Danish School Rajanpur in the Inter schools and colleges Girls U17 event.

In the first semifinal of women's event, Wapda beat Pakistan Army by 22-17 goals and in the second semifinal, HEC beat Sindh by 14-13 goals.

In the men's quarterfinals, Wapda beat Punjab by 40-18 goals while Pakistan Army beat Islamabad by 54-19 goals, Pakistan Navy beat Police by 41-19 goals and HEC beat Gilgit Baltistan by 31-14 goals, respectively.

In the women's quarterfinals Wapda beat Punjab by 24-18 goals, Sindh beat Gilgit Baltistan by 30-6, Pakistan Army beat AJK by 39-3 goals and HEC beat KP by 29-8 goals.