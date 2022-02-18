U18 Inter-academy football tournament begins

The U18 Inter-Academy Football Tournament organized by District Sports Office and Regional Sports Office under the supervision of District Administration Peshawar got underway here at Tahmas Khan Football Stadium with eight teams from three different academies taking part

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2022 ) :The U18 Inter-Academy Football Tournament organized by District Sports Office and Regional Sports Office under the supervision of District Administration Peshawar got underway here at Tahmas Khan Football Stadium with eight teams from three different academies taking part.

Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Khalid Mahmood was the chief guest who formally inaugurated the tournament. Director General Sports Khalid Khan, Regional Sports Officer Azizullah Jan, District Sports Officer Jamshed Baloch, Director Development Saleem Raza, Coaches Anwar Khan, Arshad Khan, Shakur Khan, Former Secretary Football Association Basit Kamal, and Head of Youth Glam Organization Gul Haider were also present on the occasion.

Three teams from Tahmas Khan Football academy, two from Hayatabad and two from Peshawar Sports Complex are participating in the tournament, however, apart from the age group U18, there were more overage players part of the tournament.

The Deputy Commissioner Capt. (retd) Khalid Mahmood commended the District and Regional Sports Officers for their efforts in organizing the tournament and providing sports opportunities to the youth and urged the players to work hard for the betterment of the nation while displaying their talents.

He assured all possible steps to provide sports opportunities and facilities. Director General Sports Khalid Khan said that steps are being taken to organize sports competitions at the grassroots level and to bring out the talent to the main pool so that they could be reached to the national level. He said the performance of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa men and women athletes are prominent in different sports activities at the national level.