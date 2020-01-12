U18 Snooker semis on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :The semifinals of the Jubilee Insurance 5th Under18 National Junior Championship would be played on Monday here at the Snooker Hall of Pakistan sports Complex.

In the Pre quarterfinals played on Sunday, Muhammad Umer Khan (Punjab) beat Rizwan Durrani (Balochistan) 4-2 (39-37, 79-23, 41-66, 62-27, 52-55, 75-05); Zubair Tahir (Pjb) beat Muhammad Ibrar (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) 4-2 (81-74, 31-44, 25-48, 61-14, 67-50, 70-39); Malik Muzammil Khan (Kp) beat Abdul Hadi (Sindh) 4-3 (24-55, 61-51, 12-68, 58-30, 31-67, 54-44, 59-12); Shehryar Khan (Sindh) beat Fardeen (Pjb) 4-2 (72-32, 40-60, 36-62, 57-56, 67-46, 81-74).

The quarterfinals and semifinals would be played on Monday.