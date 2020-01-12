UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

U18 Snooker Semis On Monday

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Sun 12th January 2020 | 06:40 PM

U18 Snooker semis on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :The semifinals of the Jubilee Insurance 5th Under18 National Junior Championship would be played on Monday here at the Snooker Hall of Pakistan sports Complex.

In the Pre quarterfinals played on Sunday, Muhammad Umer Khan (Punjab) beat Rizwan Durrani (Balochistan) 4-2 (39-37, 79-23, 41-66, 62-27, 52-55, 75-05); Zubair Tahir (Pjb) beat Muhammad Ibrar (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) 4-2 (81-74, 31-44, 25-48, 61-14, 67-50, 70-39); Malik Muzammil Khan (Kp) beat Abdul Hadi (Sindh) 4-3 (24-55, 61-51, 12-68, 58-30, 31-67, 54-44, 59-12); Shehryar Khan (Sindh) beat Fardeen (Pjb) 4-2 (72-32, 40-60, 36-62, 57-56, 67-46, 81-74).

The quarterfinals and semifinals would be played on Monday.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Snooker Punjab Sunday

Recent Stories

UNGA President addresses importance of multilatera ..

46 minutes ago

RAK Ruler congratulates new Sultan of Oman

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed condoles new Sultan of Oman

1 hour ago

US committed to regional political stability, ener ..

2 hours ago

New Indonesian Embassy inaugurated in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Law on Emirate’s 2020 gener ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.