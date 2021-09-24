UrduPoint.com

U19 Cricket Associations Trials To Commence From Saturday

Fri 24th September 2021

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :As many as 490 CCA U19 players will undergo trials for the six U19 Cricket Associations sides, the Pakistan Cricket board announced here on Friday.

Twelve teams (two teams from each cricket association) will feature in the National U19 Championship (three-day event) and National U19 Cup (one-day tournament).

Amongst the 490 players, 60 players each are from five Cricket Associations. As matches in the Central Punjab jurisdiction were affected due to rain and the players could not get a chance to showcase their skills, they have been given another chance of proving their worth in the trials. As such, 190 players are selected from Central Punjab. Other than the 490 players, more than 30 U19 players who were part of the Pakistan U19 camp that recently concluded in Karachi will get automatic selection in their respective cricket associations' teams. The players who featured in the last U19 domestic cricket season and players that featured for Pakistan U16 are also eligible to feature in the trials. As per the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2022 age criteria, players born on or after 1 September 2002 will feature in the trials.

The trials will be held at six Cricket Associations venues from 25 September to 1 October. A five-member national junior selection committee comprising Saleem Jaffar, Javed Hayat, Sanaullah Baloch, Taufiq Umar and Wajahatullah Wasti will conduct the trials while Kamran Khan will work as an additional member.

Five Cricket Associations will host trials over two days, while Central Punjab will host trials at two venues for three days. On 25 and 26 September, National Cricket Ground, Islamabad, Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan and NSK Oval Ground, Karachi, will hold trials for Northern U19, Southern Punjab U19 and Sindh U19, respectively.

Bugti Stadium, Quetta, and Abbottabad Cricket Stadium, Abbottabad, will hold trials for Balochistan U19 and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U19 sides on 29 and 30 September.

Saeed Ajmal academy Ground in Faisalabad will hold trials on 29 September, while Township Whites Cricket Ground in Lahore will host trials for Central Punjab U19 team from 30 September to 1 October.

Strict Covid-19 protocols will be implemented to ensure health and safety of players. As such, temperatures checks will be done on entry points of the venues. Players will have to wear masks when not inside the boundary ropes and maintain social distancing at any given time. Sharing of equipment and use of saliva on ball will not be allowed.

The National U19 Championship (three-day event) and the National U19 Cup (one-day tournament) will be played from 10 October to 12 November.

