UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

U19 Cricketer Abdullah Fined

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 12:44 PM

U19 cricketer Abdullah fined

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U19 player Abdullah has been fined 20 per cent match fee for level 1 offence relating to showing dissent at umpire’s decision during a match during his team’s National U19 one-day match against Southern Punjab at KRL Stadium, Rawalpindi, on Saturday

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U19 player Abdullah has been fined 20 per cent match fee for level 1 offence relating to showing dissent at umpire’s decision during a match during his team’s National U19 one-day match against Southern Punjab at KRL Stadium, Rawalpindi, on Saturday.

Abdullah was charged by on-field umpires Kamran Khalil and Mohammad Basit for violation of clause 2.8 of the PCB Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel for pointing or looking at the inside edge when given out LBW.

Abdullah pleaded guilty and accepted the sanction imposed by match referee Ghulam Mustafa.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab PCB Rawalpindi

Recent Stories

IMF asks Pakistan for structural reforms to streng ..

4 minutes ago

India imposed undeclared war at LoC: AJK president

7 minutes ago

US hopes China will ease restrictions on diplomats ..

5 minutes ago

Image Nation Abu Dhabi’s feature &#039;Scales&#0 ..

16 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Joins Trans Regional Maritime Networ ..

20 minutes ago

The Most anticipatedInfinix Hot 8 4+64GB Variant l ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.