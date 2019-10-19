UrduPoint.com
U19 Cricketer Abuzar Tariq Fined For Excessive Appealing

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 04:06 PM

U19 cricketer Abuzar Tariq fined for excessive appealing

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U19 player Abuzar Tariq has been fined 20 percent of his match fee for level 1 offence relating to excessive appealing during a match in his team’s National U19 three-day match against Southern Punjab at KRL Stadium, Rawalpindi.

The incident happened on Friday, Abuzar, was charged for excessive appealing and advancing towards the umpire.

Abuzar were charged by on-field umpires Kamran Khalil and Muhammad Basit for violation of clause 2.1, of the PCB Code of Conduct for Players and Player support Personnel.

Abuzar pleaded guilty and accepted the sanction imposed by match referee Ghulam Mustafa.

