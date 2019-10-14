U19 cricketers Junaid, Akhtat fined for Code of Conduct violations

Balochistan players Mohammad Junaid and Akhtar Shah have been fined 50 per cent of their match fee for level 2 offences relating to personal abuse of a player, player support personnel, umpire or match referee during a match in their team's National U19 three-day match against Northern at Jinnah Stadium, Sialkot

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ):Balochistan players Mohammad Junaid and Akhtar Shah have been fined 50 per cent of their match fee for level 2 offences relating to personal abuse of a player, player support personnel, umpire or match referee during a match in their team's National U19 three-day match against Northern at Jinnah Stadium, Sialkot.

A spokesman for Pakistan Cricket Board said here on Monday that the incidents happened last Tuesday. Junaid, captain of the Balochistan side, was charged for passing offensive and suggestive remarks against umpire Saleem Butt.

Akhtar Shah was reported by the umpires for frequently marching towards the batsmen and using abusive language.

Junaid and Akhtar were charged by on-field umpires Mir Dad and Saleem Butt for violation of clause 2.13, of the PCB Code of Conduct for Players and Player support Personnel.

Both pleaded guilty and accepted the sanctions imposed by the match referee Khalid Jamshed.