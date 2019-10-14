UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

U19 Cricketers Junaid, Akhtat Fined For Code Of Conduct Violations

Zeeshan Mehtab 8 minutes ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 11:56 PM

U19 cricketers Junaid, Akhtat fined for Code of Conduct violations

Balochistan players Mohammad Junaid and Akhtar Shah have been fined 50 per cent of their match fee for level 2 offences relating to personal abuse of a player, player support personnel, umpire or match referee during a match in their team's National U19 three-day match against Northern at Jinnah Stadium, Sialkot

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ):Balochistan players Mohammad Junaid and Akhtar Shah have been fined 50 per cent of their match fee for level 2 offences relating to personal abuse of a player, player support personnel, umpire or match referee during a match in their team's National U19 three-day match against Northern at Jinnah Stadium, Sialkot.

A spokesman for Pakistan Cricket Board said here on Monday that the incidents happened last Tuesday. Junaid, captain of the Balochistan side, was charged for passing offensive and suggestive remarks against umpire Saleem Butt.

Akhtar Shah was reported by the umpires for frequently marching towards the batsmen and using abusive language.

Junaid and Akhtar were charged by on-field umpires Mir Dad and Saleem Butt for violation of clause 2.13, of the PCB Code of Conduct for Players and Player support Personnel.

Both pleaded guilty and accepted the sanctions imposed by the match referee Khalid Jamshed.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Balochistan PCB Sialkot Jamshed

Recent Stories

Turkey Vows to Review Ties With EU After Criticism

19 minutes ago

Catalan Pro-Independence Activists, Police Clash a ..

20 minutes ago

Springbok Etzebeth takes rights watchdog to over i ..

21 minutes ago

Putin, Saudi Leadership Discussed Defense Cooperat ..

21 minutes ago

Moscow, Riyadh Adopt Memorandum on Visa Facilitati ..

21 minutes ago

Rouhani Confirms Tehran's Willingness to Negotiate ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.