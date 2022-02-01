U19 CWC: Pakistan defeats Bangladesh in fifth place semi-final

(@Abdulla99267510)

Hassebullah became the top scorer as he made 79 runs off 107 balls and led the team to victory against Bangladesh.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 1st, 2022) Pakistan U19 defeated Bangladesh U19 in Men’s World Cup fifth place semi-final match at the Coolidge cricket Ground, Antigua on Monday.

Pakistan calmly chased the target by ensuring six-wicket win over Bangladesh.

Bangladesh had set a 176-run target in 49.2 overs. However, Pakistan easily chased the target in 46.3 overs by losing only four wickets. Opener Haseebullah appeared as the top scorer as he made 79 runs with 107 balls. Haseebullah contributed 76 for the first-wicket with Muhammad Shehzad who scored 36. Irfan Khan made 24 runs while Abdul Faseeh remained unbeaten on 22 as Pakistan won the match.

Earlier, Ariful Islam, a middle-order batsman, made a century and he hit five fours and four sixes in his 100 against 119 balls. Iftakher Hossain made 25 runs and he was only batsman after Ariful islam who crossed the 20-run mark.

Mehran Mumtaz, left-arm spinner, led Pakistan to strong position as he took three wickets for 16 runs in his 10 overs.

Fast bowler Awais Ali also contributed a lot by taking three wickets for 52 runs in 10 overs while Ahmed Khan and Zeeshan Zameer took a wicket apiece.