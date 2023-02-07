U19 Kashmir Day Girls Squash: Top-seeded Zohra enters semi-finals

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Top-seeded Zohra Abdullah took berth into the semi-finals on Tuesday after recording a victory against her tough rival Afsah from Abbottabad in the ongoing 'Kashmir Day Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Girls Junior Age Group Squash Championship' being played here at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex.

Zohra, who also played international squash, took no time in toppling her strong rival Afsah from Abbottabad in the marathon five sets battle, the score was 11-7, 9-11, 8-11, 14-12 and 12-10. Both girls, Zohra and Afsah played a good game and gave each other a tough fight in the marathon five-set battle that lasted for 49 minutes.

Zohra has full command over her strong smashes from the back of the court and succeeded in putting Afsah on the back foot besides exhibiting some perfect nicks and drops which created a panic-like situation for Afsah in the 3-2 battle.

In the second quarter-finals, Iqra Shah (Abbottabad) defeated Rida Hussain by (3-0), the score was (11-6 11-7 11-4). She made it to straight sets against Rida Hussain of Peshawar in the match that lasted for 23 minutes.

Meanwhile, in the third quarter-final, Naheed Faiz defeated her strong rival Romaisa in a 3-1 battle. Romaisa, playing good squash with some attacking smashes won the first set by 13-15 but she failed to click in the remaining three sets won by Naheed Faiz at 11-9, 12-10 and 11-9.

Both Naheed and Romaisa played well and gave each other a tough fight.

In the fourth quarter-final, Manahil Aqeel defeated Noor Muhammad Sohail by 3-0, in straight sets, the score was (11-2 11-5 11-3).

Whereas, in the U13 quarter-finals, Ayesha Qasim, Nimra Rehman, Omama, Maliha Shah took berth into the semi-finals after recording victories against their respective rivals in the quarter-finals. In the first quarter-final, Ayesha Qasim defeated Amna Khan by 3-0, the score was (11-4 11-5 11-4).

In the second quarter-final, Nimra Rehman secured victory against Shandana Zafar in straight sets. The score was (11-6 11-3 11-5), and Maliha Shah, the second-seeded defeated Wareesha Jamshed by 3-1, the score was 10-12, 11-9, 11-8 and 11-7.

In the U17 quarter-finals, Mashal Khan, Wajeeha Altaf, Hifsa Yousa and Rania Qazi made their way to the semi-finals before registering victories against their respective rivals. In the first match, Rania Qazi of Abbottabad defeated Sahar Noor by 3-0, the score was 12-10, 11-9 and 11-9, in the second quarter-final.

Mashal Khan beat Alisha by 3-0, the score was (11-7 11-3 11-5) while international Waheeha Altaf defeated Manahil Khan by 3-0, the score was (11-4 11-6 11-8), whereas in the last quarter-final, Hifsa Yousaf beat Raheela by 3-0, the score was (11-4 11-7 11-2).