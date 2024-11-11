U19 players to undergo skills, fitness camp at Karachi

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has invited 32 U19 Women’s cricketers to a 19-day skills and fitness camp at the Hanif Mohammad High-Performance Centre in Karachi

The Women’s National Selection Committee has shortlisted the players from the five-team National U19 Women’s T20 Tournament, which involved 75 players and comprised of 21 matches, held from October 14 to November 3 at the LCCA Ground in Lahore, said a press release.

The selected players will undergo fielding drills, net sessions, skills development, fitness and conditioning sessions along with practice matches during these 19 days.

The camp will help assemble the player pool for upcoming two high-profile tournaments, ACC Women’s U19 Asia Cup and ICC Women’s U19 World Cup scheduled to take place in Malaysia in December 2024 and January 2025, respectively.

Among the 32 players, Areesha Ansari, Komal Khan, Laiba Nasir, Maham Anees, Memoona Khalid, Ravail Farhan, Samiya Afsar and Zoofishan Ayyaz were part of the Pakistan U19 squad that took part in the Women’s U19 Tri-National Tournament in Bangladesh earlier this year.

Hanif Malik (Assistant coach – National Women Team) will work as camp commandant, while he will be assisted by Jaweria Rauf (former Pakistan player/regional coach).

Imran Khalil (strength & conditioning coach), Rabia Siddiq (Physiotherapist - National Women Team), Usman Shahid (analyst) and Aisha Jalil (Manager – Development & Pathway) will be the support staff available to players.

Players selected for skills & fitness camp: Aleesa Mukhtiar (Multan), Amania Abid (Faisalabad), Areesha Ansari (Lahore), Aqsa Bibi (Multan), Ayesha Imran Riaz (Lahore), Barira Saif (Rawalpindi), Esha Tir Razia (Bahawalpur), Fatima Khan (Lahore), Fizza Fayyaz (Lahore), Hadia Mina (Haveli Lakha), Haniah Ahmer (Karachi), Komal Khan (Lahore), Laiba Nasir (Lahore), Maham Anees (Islamabad), Mahnoor Rani (Abbottabad), Mahnoor Zaib (Mardan), Malaika Suhani (Lahore), Meerab Sheikh (Islamabad), Memoona Khalid (Faisalabad), Minahil Javaid (Lahore), Manahil Rafique (Faisalabad), Nasreen Ashraf (Mutan), Quratulain (Lahore), Ravail Farhan (Lahore), Rozina Akram (Islamabad), Samiya Afsar (Lahore), Sana Talib (Bahawalpur), Shaher Bano (Multan), Syeda Batool Fatima (Karachi), Tayyaba Imdad (Abbottabad), Wasifa Hussain (Karachi) and Zoofishan Ayyaz (Wah Cantt).