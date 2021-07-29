U19 training camp begins at National Stadium

The fitness assessment and training camp of the Under-19 players began on Thursday at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre (HPC), National Stadium

The camp will also focus on grooming the players in various aspects that will be critical in their growth as cricketers and as potential Pakistan stars of the future.

These players are being termed as the future of Pakistan men's cricket. They have been selected from across the country based on their performances and potential.