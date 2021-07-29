UrduPoint.com
U19 Training Camp Begins At National Stadium

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 04:23 PM

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :The fitness assessment and training camp of the Under-19 players began on Thursday at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre (HPC), National Stadium.

The camp will also focus on grooming the players in various aspects that will be critical in their growth as cricketers and as potential Pakistan stars of the future.

These players are being termed as the future of Pakistan men's cricket. They have been selected from across the country based on their performances and potential.

