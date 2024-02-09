Open Menu

U19 WC: Australia Beat Pakistan By One Wicket In Thrilling Contest

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 09, 2024 | 05:21 AM

U19 WC: Australia beat Pakistan by one wicket in thrilling contest

Australia chased Pakistan's target of 180 runs in the last over, losing 9 wickets in Benoni.

BENONI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 9th, 2024) In the second semi-final of the ICC Under-19 cricket World Cup, Australia defeated Pakistan by one wicket in a thrilling match to qualify for the final.

Australia chased Pakistan's target of 180 runs in the last over, losing 9 wickets.

The match was played in South Africa, where Australia won the toss and invited Pakistan to bat.

The national team scored 179 runs in 48.5 overs, with Azaan Owais and Arif Manhas shining with 52 and 52 runs, respectively.

In addition, Shoaib Hussain scored 17, Shahzeb Khan 4, Captain Saad Baig 3, Ahmed Hassan 4, Haroon Arshad 8, Obaid Shah 6, Mohammad Zeshan 4, and Ali Reza Safar got out for zero.

Naveed Ahmed Khan remained not out with 9 runs.

In response to Pakistan's 180 runs, the Australian team faced difficulties posed by Pakistani bowlers and kept taking wickets one after the other.

Australia had lost 9 players for 164 runs, but Mackenzie Harvey and Wil Parker batted responsibly, leading their team to victory by one wicket.

For the Kangaroos, Oliver Davies scored 50, Tanveer Sangha scored 49, Tom 25, and Mackenzie Harvey remained unbeaten with 19 runs.

It is worth noting that in the first semi-final of the Under-19 Cricket World Cup, the Indian team defeated South Africa, and the final will be played on February 11th.

