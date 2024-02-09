U19 WC: Australia Beat Pakistan By One Wicket In Thrilling Contest
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 09, 2024 | 05:21 AM
Australia chased Pakistan's target of 180 runs in the last over, losing 9 wickets in Benoni.
BENONI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 9th, 2024) In the second semi-final of the ICC Under-19 cricket World Cup, Australia defeated Pakistan by one wicket in a thrilling match to qualify for the final.
Australia chased Pakistan's target of 180 runs in the last over, losing 9 wickets.
The match was played in South Africa, where Australia won the toss and invited Pakistan to bat.
The national team scored 179 runs in 48.5 overs, with Azaan Owais and Arif Manhas shining with 52 and 52 runs, respectively.
In addition, Shoaib Hussain scored 17, Shahzeb Khan 4, Captain Saad Baig 3, Ahmed Hassan 4, Haroon Arshad 8, Obaid Shah 6, Mohammad Zeshan 4, and Ali Reza Safar got out for zero.
Naveed Ahmed Khan remained not out with 9 runs.
In response to Pakistan's 180 runs, the Australian team faced difficulties posed by Pakistani bowlers and kept taking wickets one after the other.
Australia had lost 9 players for 164 runs, but Mackenzie Harvey and Wil Parker batted responsibly, leading their team to victory by one wicket.
For the Kangaroos, Oliver Davies scored 50, Tanveer Sangha scored 49, Tom 25, and Mackenzie Harvey remained unbeaten with 19 runs.
It is worth noting that in the first semi-final of the Under-19 Cricket World Cup, the Indian team defeated South Africa, and the final will be played on February 11th.
Recent Stories
Elections 2024: counting process underway as nation awaits results
Pakistan Army congratulates nation on peaceful general elections
US Supreme Court skeptical of keeping Trump off the ballot
EC delegation express satisfaction over transparent polling process in Attock
Russia says 100 POWs returned in swap with Ukraine
Elections peacefully conducted across Sindh
PEC directs action against Qadir Mandokhel for interfering secrecy of voting
Ukraine army chief Zaluzhny removed from post
U.S. stock markets hover near record highs on positive earings
Golf: Qatar Masters scores
Commissioner inspects security arrangements at polling stations
Pakistan's envoy condoles Namibian President's death
More Stories From Sports
-
Golf: Qatar Masters scores6 hours ago
-
ICC U19 World Cup: Australia win low-scoring semifinal against spirited Pakistan6 hours ago
-
Back from the dead: Ivory Coast on verge of remarkable AFCON triumph8 hours ago
-
Pride and sadness: 40 years on Sarajevo remembers its Olympics9 hours ago
-
Umar Khan, alongside Wasim Akram & Sanjay Dutt, Launches Innovation Factory’s New Ground Breaking ..9 hours ago
-
Sri Lanka readies for challenge in Afghanistan ODI series9 hours ago
-
France's Galthie shows 'solidarity' with Scotland team selection after Ireland humbling11 hours ago
-
Wiggins leads NBA Warriors over injury-hit 76ers, Celtics win12 hours ago
-
U19 World Cup 2nd semi-final: Shaheens to take on Kangaroos today17 hours ago
-
Shaheen asks citizens to vote for better Pakistan17 hours ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi inspects facilities at Gaddafi stadium, NCA1 day ago
-
WAPDA to face SNGPL in President's Trophy final1 day ago