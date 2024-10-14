Open Menu

U19 Women’s T20 Tournament To Start Today In Lahore

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 14, 2024 | 11:26 AM

Challengers, Conquerors, Invincibles, Stars and Strikers will take part in a double-league format, with each team getting to play eight matches, before two top teams qualifying for the final on 3 November.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 14th, 2024) The five-team U19 Women’s T20 Tournament 2024 will start on Monday (today) at the Lahore City cricket Association Ground (LCCA).

Challengers, Conquerors, Invincibles, stars and Strikers will take part in a double-league format, with each team getting to play eight matches, before two top teams qualifying for the final on 3 November.

All 21 matches of the event will be played at the LCCA Ground with two matches to be played on each day. The first match of the day will begin at 0900am, while the first ball of the second match will be bowled at 1300 PKT.

The tournament will see 75 young cricketers in action, where a prize pot of PKR1.1 million will be up for grabs. The winner of the tournament will bag PKR0.5 million while the runners-up will collect PKR0.3 million.

Also, the forthcoming tournament is expected to provide the teenage cricketers a vital opportunity to prove their mettle and stake a claim in the Pakistan Women’s U19 team for the ACC U19 T20 tournament to take place later this year and the ICC U19 Women’s T20 in Malaysia in January 2025.

Among the 75 players in action, eight cricketers – Areesha Ansari (Conquerors), Komal Khan (Conquerors), Laiba Nasir (Conquerors), Maham Anaees (Strikers), Memoona Khalid (Stars), Ravail Farhan (Conquerors), Samiya Afsar (Conquerors) and Zoofishan Ayyaz (Strikers) were part of the 15-member Pakistan U19 squad that took part in this year’s Women’s U19 Tri-Nation tournament in Bangladesh.

Furthermore, the tournament will bring players from 15 different cities together including Abbottabad, Bahawalpur, Haveli Lakha, Hunza, Mardan, Toba Tek Singh, Vehari and Wah Cantt. These 75 players were selected after the Pakistan Cricket board tasked the national women’s selection committee, consisting of former Test cricketer Asad Shafiq and former international cricketer Batool Fatima, to conduct country-wide open trials in August/September this year.

