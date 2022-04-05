UrduPoint.com

U20 Africa Rugby Championships To Begin In Nairobi

Published April 05, 2022

Kenya will defend their African Rugby Under-20 Championship crown against neighbors Uganda on Saturday in the country's capital, Nairobi

NAIROBI, April 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :Kenya will defend their African Rugby Under-20 Championship crown against neighbors Uganda on Saturday in the country's capital, Nairobi.

The Rugby Africa U20 Barthes Trophy gets underway with eight nations participating, the Kenya Rugby Union said in a statement released on Monday.

The tournament will be played on a knockout basis over three days.

"There will be four quarterfinal fixtures on April 9 with the semifinals set for April 13 at the same venue. The title decider will be played on April 17," the statement added.

Former champions Namibia will start the tournament facing Cote d'Ivoire in the opening fixture, paving the way for the second clash between Tunisia and Zimbabwe.

Madagascar, losing finalists in 2021, will take on Zambia in the day's third fixture, before hosts and defending champions Kenya take on neighbors Uganda in the last quarterfinal.

This year's tournament is open to the public after the Kenyan government lifted COVID-19 restrictions to allow sporting venues to host fans to their capacity.

