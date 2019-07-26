UrduPoint.com
U20 Kabaddi C'ship To Unearth Talent: Rana Sarwar

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 06:51 PM

U20 Kabaddi C'ship to unearth talent: Rana Sarwar

Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) Secretary Rana Sarwar on Friday said the inaugural edition of All Pakistan Inter Divisional Under-20 Asian Style Kabaddi Championship would help in unearthing talented youngsters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) Secretary Rana Sarwar on Friday said the inaugural edition of All Pakistan Inter Divisional Under-20 Asian Style Kabaddi Championship would help in unearthing talented youngsters.

Speaking on the sidelines of the inaugural ceremony of the All Pakistan Inter Divisional U20 Asian Style Kabaddi Championship held at Pakistan sports Complex, he said though this tournament the grassroots level talent would come to fore.

"This year Pakistani players would participate in the Junior World Kabaddi Championship," he said and adding that the best performing players from this championship would be given a chance in the World Championship squad.

The inaugural edition of Junior World Kabaddi Championship (Boys) 2019 U-20/75kg will be staged in Iran from November 1 to 7.

Pakistan Navy Director Sports Captain Nasir Mahmood, who was the chief guest at the opening ceremony, said like other games Pakistan Navy would also play its role in encouraging the game of Kabaddi in the country.

"It is our responsibility to promote Kabaddi as it is our traditional game," he said.

Teams of Multan, Bahawalpur, Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Sargodha, D G Khan and Bannu and Sukkur would showcase their skills in the national U-20 event.

The event is being organised in collaboration with Pakistan Sports board (PSB) as the accommodation, playing area and other facilities are being provided by PSB.

A total of six matches were played on Friday, Lahore-Gujranwala beat Sukkur by 86-20; Peshawar beat Faisalabad-Sahiwal by 51-41; Sargodha beat Multan- Bahawalpur by 68-51; Bannu beat Quetta by 46-21; Peshawar beat Sukkur 29-9 and Lahore-Gujranwala beat Sargodha-DG Khan 69-57.

Six Kabaddi matches would be played on Saturday.

