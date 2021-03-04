UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

U21 KP Games Boy's, Girl's Trials Completed In Upper Dir

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 06:10 PM

U21 KP Games Boy's, Girl's trials completed in Upper Dir

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) ::The trials of men and women in connection with the forthcoming U21 Games under the auspices of Directorate of sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ended at different venues across Dir Upper.

The trials of men were held at Dir Sports Complex while the trials of women were held at Dir Girls College, District Sports Officer Mukhtiar Hussain told APP on Thursday.

The coaching teams of the Directorate of Sports KP were there and thoroughly monitored the performance of the boys and girls before selecting them for the final teams of 10 male and 07 female disciplines.

He said on the special directives of the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, the Directorate of Sports has been conducting open trials open for all in all 35 districts including Dir Upper to select the players for the forthcoming U21 Games to be scheduled on March 30 to April 7, 2021.

District Sports Officer Mukhtiar Ahmed said that the male games comprising hockey, table tennis, judo, karate, taekwondo, wrestling, basketball, gymnastics, wushu and weightlifting while 7 games for girls including volleyball, netball, tug-of-war, Athletics, badminton, table tennis and cricket.

He said 113 male and 82 female athletes have been selected. Director Games Zakir Ullah with other members comprising other coaches supervised the trials. He said record sporting activities organized with the help of district administration Dir Upper.

He said Dir Sports Complex has fully equipped floodlight facilities and many Games trials were also organized under the lights as well so that to ensure due facilities to the youngsters to come and exhibit their talent.

Related Topics

Cricket Hockey Tennis Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Badminton Male Dir Upper Dir March April Women All

Recent Stories

Polls for Senate Chairmanship: PTI  is likely to ..

33 seconds ago

Karachi Arts Council is all set to host the 2nd Wo ..

33 minutes ago

EU, UAE hold 2nd Senior Officials Meeting to launc ..

42 minutes ago

Farm Advisory Training Workshop on “Milk Marketi ..

55 minutes ago

Al Ain Zoo raises awareness about conserving wildl ..

57 minutes ago

35,674 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in l ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.