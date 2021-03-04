PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) ::The trials of men and women in connection with the forthcoming U21 Games under the auspices of Directorate of sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ended at different venues across Dir Upper.

The trials of men were held at Dir Sports Complex while the trials of women were held at Dir Girls College, District Sports Officer Mukhtiar Hussain told APP on Thursday.

The coaching teams of the Directorate of Sports KP were there and thoroughly monitored the performance of the boys and girls before selecting them for the final teams of 10 male and 07 female disciplines.

He said on the special directives of the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, the Directorate of Sports has been conducting open trials open for all in all 35 districts including Dir Upper to select the players for the forthcoming U21 Games to be scheduled on March 30 to April 7, 2021.

District Sports Officer Mukhtiar Ahmed said that the male games comprising hockey, table tennis, judo, karate, taekwondo, wrestling, basketball, gymnastics, wushu and weightlifting while 7 games for girls including volleyball, netball, tug-of-war, Athletics, badminton, table tennis and cricket.

He said 113 male and 82 female athletes have been selected. Director Games Zakir Ullah with other members comprising other coaches supervised the trials. He said record sporting activities organized with the help of district administration Dir Upper.

He said Dir Sports Complex has fully equipped floodlight facilities and many Games trials were also organized under the lights as well so that to ensure due facilities to the youngsters to come and exhibit their talent.