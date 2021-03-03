U21 Trials of female, male in Dir Lower, Bajaur ends

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :The trials of men and women players for the U21 Games organized by the Directorate General Sports have come to an end in Dir Lower and Bajaur districts.

Jaffar Shah, Amal Gul Afridi, Faisal, Sabz Ali, Babu Gal, Asadullah Safi, Taimur Javed, Amna, Bushra, Fatima, Saira Khan were the members of the trials committee who thoroughly monitored. DSO Abrar Ahmad conducted trials at different places. A large number of players from educational institutions and clubs participated in the event.

Trials were held in a transparent manner for the selection of teams consisting of talented players at the level of District Dir Lower. Basketball, gymnastics trials were held at Government High school Mian Banda Dir ground, Hockey, Weightlifting, Wrestling, Wushu, Taekwondo, Judo, Karate and Women's Trials were held.

On this occasion, DSO Shahzeb and Assistant DSO Dir Lower Ibrar Ahmad said that due to these games we have the best talent come up at the provincial and national levels. "We will further polish through U21 Games and later on such talent would be trained and coached under qualified coaches," Ibrar Ahmad said.

He said that there is no doubt that talented youngsters like Naseem Shah in cricket, Imran Senior in martial arts and other sports, the players here have made their name and the name of the country brighten.

Similarly, in Bajaur also the members of DSO Fazal-e-Akbar Khilji's supervisory selection committee have completed the trials of players for the selection of men's and women's teams. The list of selected players during trials in Bajaur and Lower Dir will be released later on.