U23 World Squash Winners To Qualify For PSA World C’ships
Muhammad Rameez Published February 17, 2025 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) World Squash and the Professional Squash Association (PSA) has confirmed that the winners of the U23 World Squash Championships will automatically qualify for the PSA World Championships.
The inaugural U23 World Squash Championships are taking place in Karachi, Pakistan from April 6 to 10 and will feature a men’s singles event and a women’s singles event, with both championships having a 32-player draw, said a press release.
Entry in each event will be limited to a maximum of two representatives of a National Federation, and players will receive a share of a USD $60,000 prize pot and PSA ranking points for participating.
Following an agreement between World Squash, the International Federation for Squash, and the PSA, the professional game's governing body, the winners of the men's and women's events will also earn a place in the 2024-2025 PSA World Championships, which will take place in the United States from 9-17 May and boast a $1,220,000USD prize pot.
World Squash CEO William Louis-Marie said, "It's fantastic that the U23 World Squash Championship winners will get to compete against the very best in the world at this season's PSA World Championships. The U23 World Squash Championships were already set to be a world class event but this announcement certainly adds to the excitement.
"The competition represents a great opportunity for players ending their junior careers to continue testing themselves against the world's best as they begin their senior careers."
PSA CEO Alex Gough said, "The PSA is thrilled to be able to support the U23 World Squash Championships. The PSA is a huge supporter of the pipeline from junior squash through to the Tour and the U23 World Squash Championships are an opportunity to add a bridge between the two and ensure that young players coming onto the Tour are able to hit the ground running. Good luck to everyone competing in Karachi and we're looking forward to welcoming the world's best young talents to the PSA World Championships in May."
