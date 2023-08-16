UAE announced the squad for NZ T20Is, Mohammad Waseem will lead the UAE

Mohammad Waseem is all set to make his T20I captaincy debut in the three-match series against New Zealand, which will be played at the Dubai International Stadium from Thursday, 17 August

Muhammad Waseem played 23 T20Is for UAE, He was appointed the ODI captain earlier this year. He now takes over the reins of the national men’s side for T20Is. The 16-member squad includes two uncapped youngsters, all-rounder Faraazuddin and left-arm spinner Jash Giyanani. Both players have been rewarded for consistent performances in domestic cricket and for UAE A’ team.

Prolific ODI batter Asif Khan is also set to make his T20I debut after a series of impressive performances in ODIs, including the fastest century for an Associate Member batter earlier this year in Nepal.

The series would be broadcast live on Star sports Network in India. Sky Sports will deliver the action live in New Zealand while Willow tv would be the broadcast partner in the USA.

Fancode will be the digital/online platform.

UAE squad for T20I series against New Zealand: Mohammad Waseem (captain), Ali Naseer, Ansh Tandon, Aryansh Sharma, Asif Khan, Aayan Afzal Khan, Basil Hameed, Ethan D’Souza, Faraazuddin, Jash Giyanani, Junaid Siddique, Lovepreet Singh, Mohammad Jawadullah, Sanchit Sharma, Vriitya Aravind and Zahoor Khan.

Series schedule:

Thursday, 17 August First T20I – UAE vs New Zealand, 6pm Dubai International Stadium

Saturday, 19 August Second T20I – UAE vs New Zealand, 6pm Dubai International Stadium

Sunday, 20 August Third T20I – UAE vs New Zealand, 6pm Dubai International Stadium.