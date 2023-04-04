Close
UAE Penalised For Slow Over-rate Against Namibia

Muhammad Rameez Published April 04, 2023 | 07:35 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ):The United Arab Emirates have been fined 80 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against Namibia in an ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off match in Windhoek on Sunday.

Owen Chirombe of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after the UAE were ruled to be four overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration, said a press release.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

UAE captain Muhammad Waseem accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing. On-field umpires David Odhiambo and Christopher Phiri, and reserve umpire Isaac Oyieko leveled the charge.

