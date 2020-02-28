UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Tour Abandoned After Two Italian Riders Test For Coronavirus

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 12:13 PM

UAE Tour abandoned after two Italian riders test for coronavirus

The UAE Tour was abandoned Thursday after two Italian cyclists tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said, with teams and riders reported to be under lockdown in their hotels

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ):The UAE Tour was abandoned Thursday after two Italian cyclists tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said, with teams and riders reported to be under lockdown in their hotels.

"The remaining stages of the UAE Tour are cancelled after two cyclists from Italy tested positive for the new coronavirus," said the Abu Dhabi Sports Council in a statement to the official WAM news agency.

Organisers said that all the participants in the race, that had been due to finish on Saturday, will be tested for the virus which hit Italy hardest in Europe.

Italy has seen 650 people infected and 17 deaths.

A total of 24 Italian cyclists started the race in the UAE.

"It's a shame that the #UAETour has been cancelled but public health must come first," tweeted British star Chris Froome, a four-time winner of the Tour de France.

"We are all awaiting testing and will remain at the hotel until further notice. I hope those affected make a speedy recovery and there aren't any further cases #coronavirus.

" With the race abandoned, Briton Adam Yates, who led after five stages, was set to be declared the winner.

"The final two days of racing are cancelled due to concerns around Coronavirus," tweeted Yates's Mitchelton team.

"Riders and staff remain in the hotel and will be tested shortly, with their health taking priority. We hope anyone affected makes a fast recovery." The United Arab Emirates has so far recorded 13 cases of contamination from the virus.

Thursday's events in the UAE came just a day after Italian golfers Edoardo Molinari and Lorenzo Gagli were quarantined in nearby Oman over coronavirus fears before being cleared to play in the country's European Tour event.

Gagli had suffered flu-like symptoms and as Molinari, the older brother of former British Open winner Francesco, was his roommate, both were forced to withdraw from the tournament and placed in isolation as a precautionary measure.

However, they were then cleared to play after the Oman health ministry reported that Gagli's test results were negative.

Related Topics

Sports Europe France UAE Hotel Abu Dhabi Oman Italy United Arab Emirates National University Event All From Race Coronavirus

Recent Stories

52 countries restrict entry from coronavirus-hit S ..

7 minutes ago

Progress in Afghan peace process victory of PM's ..

9 minutes ago

Brazil to advance annual flu vaccination campaign

9 minutes ago

Initial sales of Galaxy S20 series downbeat amid v ..

7 minutes ago

Panel of presiding officers announced for 296th Se ..

9 minutes ago

Lithuania confirms first case of coronavirus

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.