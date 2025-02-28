UAF Students Win Crown Of Team Trophy
Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 28, 2025 | 08:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Students of University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) have won the crown of team trophy in the first All Pakistan Bilingual Declamation Contest held at Muhammad Nawaz Shareef University of Agriculture Multan.
UAF spokesman said here on Friday that Rameen Fatima was honored as the Best Speaker in the English Humorous Category as she captivated the audience with her engaging and well-crafted speech.
Khansa Jahan secured a Consolation prize in the urdu Serious Category by showcasing her command over language and compelling delivery.
These students belong to debating Club under Senior Tutor Office, he added.
Meanwhile, Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan, Vice Chancellor UAF, congratulated the winning students on their outstanding achievements.
He said that our students are proving their mettle on prestigious platforms by bringing glories to the institution.
He said that the university is dedicated to producing such brilliant minds who continue to make them proud.
This remarkable accomplishment underscores UAF’s dedication to foster talent beyond academics, encouraging the students to excel in extracurricular activities that shape them into confident and articulate individuals, he added.
Recent Stories
More Stories From Sports
-
UAF students win crown of team trophy7 minutes ago
-
Man City, Man Utd turn to FA Cup glory to save poor seasons37 minutes ago
-
Heavy downpour halts Afghanistan-Australia match at Gaddafi Stadium46 minutes ago
-
Meeting held for South Asian Games3 hours ago
-
GIKI holds Squash Championship3 hours ago
-
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: How much prize money will Pakistan receive after exiting tournament?3 hours ago
-
FIH Hockey Nations Cup in June3 hours ago
-
Meeting held for South Asian Games3 hours ago
-
HBL Pakistan Super League X to start from April 11 in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium4 hours ago
-
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Afghanistan set 274-run target for Australia4 hours ago
-
Barre hopes to take France form to Stade Francais' Top 14 'operation survival'12 hours ago
-
PSG host Lille with Champions League blockbuster on the horizon12 hours ago