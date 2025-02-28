UAF students win crown of team trophy

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Students of University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) have won the crown of team trophy in the first All Pakistan Bilingual Declamation Contest held at Muhammad Nawaz Shareef University of Agriculture Multan.

UAF spokesman said here on Friday that Rameen Fatima was honored as the Best Speaker in the English Humorous Category as she captivated the audience with her engaging and well-crafted speech.

Khansa Jahan secured a Consolation prize in the urdu Serious Category by showcasing her command over language and compelling delivery.

These students belong to debating Club under Senior Tutor Office, he added.

Meanwhile, Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan, Vice Chancellor UAF, congratulated the winning students on their outstanding achievements.

He said that our students are proving their mettle on prestigious platforms by bringing glories to the institution.

He said that the university is dedicated to producing such brilliant minds who continue to make them proud.

This remarkable accomplishment underscores UAF’s dedication to foster talent beyond academics, encouraging the students to excel in extracurricular activities that shape them into confident and articulate individuals, he added.