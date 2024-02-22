Open Menu

UAF VC Says Best Facilities Being Provided For Sports Promotion

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 22, 2024 | 08:16 PM

UAF VC says best facilities being provided for sports promotion

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan has called for promoting sports activities in society as it is showing a declining trend

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan has called for promoting sports activities in society as it is showing a declining trend.

He was addressing a sports gala of the Laboratory Girls High school while Principal Officer Laboratory School and College System Dr Anjum Zia, Principal Laboratory Girls High School Shehla Hammad and others were also present.

Dr Iqrar said the university was providing state-of-the-art facilities to promote sports culture. The Women Sports Complex and Gymnasium provided excellent facilities to the girls students in university camps.

He said that in the IT era, the youngsters are spending maximum time on the screen rather than sports ground which was an unhealthy activity. Hence, we should flourish sports culture in the society as our grounds were presenting a deserted look, he added.

Related Topics

Sports Women University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

Speakers for raising more taxes on tobacco items

Speakers for raising more taxes on tobacco items

7 minutes ago
 Police accelerate operation against kite flyers, s ..

Police accelerate operation against kite flyers, sellers; arrest over 450

7 minutes ago
 Pak-China Electric Vehicle Launched in Pakistan

Pak-China Electric Vehicle Launched in Pakistan

7 minutes ago
 3 cops suspended over accused escape

3 cops suspended over accused escape

7 minutes ago
 KPHC gives licenses to Category I hospitals

KPHC gives licenses to Category I hospitals

12 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s Awais qualifies for Asian Men Snooker ..

Pakistan’s Awais qualifies for Asian Men Snooker final

12 minutes ago
Police carry out search operation in Marrir Hassan ..

Police carry out search operation in Marrir Hassan, adjoining areas

12 minutes ago
 DC Larkana chairs meeting to review Polio drive

DC Larkana chairs meeting to review Polio drive

7 minutes ago
 Japan envoy hosts reception to celebrate 64th birt ..

Japan envoy hosts reception to celebrate 64th birthday anniversary of Emperor of ..

7 minutes ago
 FCCI demands completion of IP gasline

FCCI demands completion of IP gasline

7 minutes ago
 1400 plots allotment: CM fulfills promise made wit ..

1400 plots allotment: CM fulfills promise made with journalists

7 minutes ago
 Traders concerned over robberies, dacoities in m ..

Traders concerned over robberies, dacoities in market

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports