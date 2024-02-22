UAF VC says best facilities being provided for sports promotion

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan has called for promoting sports activities in society as it is showing a declining trend

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan has called for promoting sports activities in society as it is showing a declining trend.

He was addressing a sports gala of the Laboratory Girls High school while Principal Officer Laboratory School and College System Dr Anjum Zia, Principal Laboratory Girls High School Shehla Hammad and others were also present.

Dr Iqrar said the university was providing state-of-the-art facilities to promote sports culture. The Women Sports Complex and Gymnasium provided excellent facilities to the girls students in university camps.

He said that in the IT era, the youngsters are spending maximum time on the screen rather than sports ground which was an unhealthy activity. Hence, we should flourish sports culture in the society as our grounds were presenting a deserted look, he added.