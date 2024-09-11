UAJK Concludes Inter Universities Sports Championship
Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 11, 2024 | 04:20 PM
MUZAFFARABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) The University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) successfully concluded the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Inter-University Badminton (Boys) and cricket (Girls) Championships with a grand closing ceremony held at the Chella Campus on Wednesday.
The Vice-Chancellor of UAJK, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi, was the chief guest at the event.
In his address, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi congratulated the winning teams and commended the runners-up for their outstanding performances. He emphasized that sports are a vital means of connecting the youth from different regions on a single platform, promoting unity, teamwork, and healthy competition.
"I am also a volleyball player and a strong advocate for the promotion of sports," said Prof. Abbasi, adding, "Sports ignite a passion for winning and help us build resilience to gracefully accept defeat."
He further expressed his appreciation to all the participating universities and their officials for their enthusiastic participation and support throughout the championship.
Director of Sports from the University of Poonch Rawalakot, Muhammad Younis also addressed the gathering, expressing gratitude on behalf of all the participating universities for the excellent arrangements made by UAJK. He lauded the university's efforts in creating a welcoming environment that ensured a smooth and successful championship.
UAJK’s Director of Sports, Nighat Naz Gillani, also spoke on the occasion, highlighting the significance of such events in fostering sportsmanship and unity among young athletes.
In the Badminton (Boys) Championship, the University of Poonch Rawalakot emerged as the champion, while the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) secured the runner-up position, and the Mirpur University of Science and Technology (MUST) achieved third place.
In the Cricket (Girls) Championship, the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) stood as the champion, with the University of Poonch Rawalakot as the runner-up, and Mirpur University of Science and Technology (MUST) took third place. Following the announcement of the results, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi, along with UAJK dignitaries and directors of the participating universities, awarded trophies, certificates, and mementos to the winners and runners-up, recognizing their dedication, hard work, and sportsmanship.
The championship was marked by intense competition and exceptional talent displayed by the teams. The event served as an excellent opportunity to bring together young athletes from various universities, fostering a spirit of camaraderie and mutual respect.
The participating universities included Mirpur University of Science and Technology (MUST), the University of Management Sciences Kotli, the University of Poonch Rawalakot, and UAJK.
UAJK remains committed to promoting sports and extracurricular activities that contribute to the holistic development of its students and the youth of the region. The university looks forward to hosting more such events in the future to nurture talent, encourage healthy competition, and build stronger ties among academic institutions.
