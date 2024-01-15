Open Menu

UAJK Hosts Handball Tournament Under Under PM Talent Hunt Program

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 15, 2024 | 07:12 PM

The University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) marked a momentous occasion on Monday with the inauguration of the highly anticipated Handball (Men & Women) event, a key component of the Prime Minister Youth Sports Talent Hunt Program

MUZAFFARABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) The University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) marked a momentous occasion on Monday with the inauguration of the highly anticipated Handball (Men & Women) event, a key component of the Prime Minister Youth Sports Talent Hunt Program.

The event took place at the university ground here, featuring a collaborative effort with UET Taxila and International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI), adding an extra layer of excitement to the proceedings.

In the presence of Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi, the inauguration ceremony included distinguished personalities such as Associate Dean Health and Allied Sciences Dr. Bashir Ur Rehman Kanth, Controller Examination Prof. Dr. Wajid Aziz Lone, Director General Sports Azad Jammu and Kashmir government Malik Shoukat Hayyat, Director Students Affairs UAJK Dr. Sharjil Saeed, Director Sports UET Muhammad Akmal, Director Sports UAJK Ms. Nighat Naz Gillani, In-charge Sports IIUI Nadia Mukhtar, and other esteemed guests.

As the chief guest, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi addressed the gathering, highlighting the significance of sports as a healthy activity that plays a pivotal role in fostering physical and mental well-being.

Prof. Dr. Abbasi expressed gratitude for the generous funding from the Higher education Commission (HEC), which facilitated the establishment of the fully equipped and functional Sports Academic Department at UAJK.

He extended heartfelt thanks to the Higher Education Commission (HEC), UET, IIUI, and the Sports Department of the Government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir for their collaborative efforts in making this remarkable event possible.

Commending the UAJK Sports Directorate for their impeccable organization of the event, the Vice-Chancellor took a moment to meet with the talented players, distributing souvenirs among the dignitaries.

The Talent Hunt Youth Sports League, under the auspices of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, showcases a

diverse array of sports for both men and women. From Badminton, Boxing, cricket, Football, Handball, Hockey, Judo, Squash, Table Tennis, and Volleyball to exclusive offerings in Weightlifting and Wrestling for men, the league promises a thrilling celebration of athleticism and camaraderie.

The University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir remains committed to promoting sports and providing a platform for the youth to showcase their talents.

