UAJK Hosts Handball Tournament Under Under PM Talent Hunt Program
Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 15, 2024 | 07:12 PM
The University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) marked a momentous occasion on Monday with the inauguration of the highly anticipated Handball (Men & Women) event, a key component of the Prime Minister Youth Sports Talent Hunt Program
MUZAFFARABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) The University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) marked a momentous occasion on Monday with the inauguration of the highly anticipated Handball (Men & Women) event, a key component of the Prime Minister Youth Sports Talent Hunt Program.
The event took place at the university ground here, featuring a collaborative effort with UET Taxila and International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI), adding an extra layer of excitement to the proceedings.
In the presence of Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi, the inauguration ceremony included distinguished personalities such as Associate Dean Health and Allied Sciences Dr. Bashir Ur Rehman Kanth, Controller Examination Prof. Dr. Wajid Aziz Lone, Director General Sports Azad Jammu and Kashmir government Malik Shoukat Hayyat, Director Students Affairs UAJK Dr. Sharjil Saeed, Director Sports UET Muhammad Akmal, Director Sports UAJK Ms. Nighat Naz Gillani, In-charge Sports IIUI Nadia Mukhtar, and other esteemed guests.
As the chief guest, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi addressed the gathering, highlighting the significance of sports as a healthy activity that plays a pivotal role in fostering physical and mental well-being.
Prof. Dr. Abbasi expressed gratitude for the generous funding from the Higher education Commission (HEC), which facilitated the establishment of the fully equipped and functional Sports Academic Department at UAJK.
He extended heartfelt thanks to the Higher Education Commission (HEC), UET, IIUI, and the Sports Department of the Government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir for their collaborative efforts in making this remarkable event possible.
Commending the UAJK Sports Directorate for their impeccable organization of the event, the Vice-Chancellor took a moment to meet with the talented players, distributing souvenirs among the dignitaries.
The Talent Hunt Youth Sports League, under the auspices of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, showcases a
diverse array of sports for both men and women. From Badminton, Boxing, cricket, Football, Handball, Hockey, Judo, Squash, Table Tennis, and Volleyball to exclusive offerings in Weightlifting and Wrestling for men, the league promises a thrilling celebration of athleticism and camaraderie.
The University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir remains committed to promoting sports and providing a platform for the youth to showcase their talents.
Recent Stories
Indian songbird fights return after cruelty ban overturned
Bilawal to address public meeting at Liaquat bagh
ECP affirms robust preparations for 2024 general elections
Electric lines, poles being removed for early completion of projects: FESCO Chie ..
Osaka crashes out as Medvedev, Gauff power on at Australian Open
SC disposes of PTI's case regarding elections' campaign
Al-Shifa Trust organizes 500 camps in remote areas to combat eye ailments
Woman killed as vehicle turns turtle
Education Ministry focuses on development of smart classrooms: Madad Ali Sindhi
Sindh Culture department to hold Khuda Abad (Saani) Heritage Conference on 20 Ja ..
Huge opportunities of investment available in AJK: Barrister Sultan
University of Karachi welcomes new Batch 2024
More Stories From Sports
-
Osaka crashes out as Medvedev, Gauff power on at Australian Open13 minutes ago
-
Irfan Pathan perofrms Umrah along with his son48 minutes ago
-
Osaka crashes out as Medvedev, Gauff power on at Australian Open46 minutes ago
-
Salah rescues Egypt as Nigeria draw and Ghana lose at Cup of Nations2 hours ago
-
National Women's T20 Tournament: Quetta, Lahore, Rawalpindi make victorious start2 hours ago
-
Fawad Alam addresses retirement speculations3 hours ago
-
Murray says 'definite possibility' he has played final Australian Open4 hours ago
-
Shadab Khan shares heartwarming marriage tale7 hours ago
-
Salah rescues Egypt as Nigeria draw and Ghana lose at Cup of Nations10 hours ago
-
Palestine lose to Iran at Asian Cup as Japan survive scare2 hours ago
-
Gauff powers through at Australian Open ahead of Osaka comeback11 hours ago
-
Mathews shines as Sri Lanka pull off last ball win against Zimbabwe11 hours ago