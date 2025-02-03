UCI Ethics Commission declares Syed Azhar Ali Shah eligible for ACC

The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) Ethics Commission has declared Syed Azhar Ali Shah, President of the Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF), eligible for candidacy in the Asian Cycling Confederation (ACC) Management Committee and as a voting delegate ACC member for UCI

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) Ethics Commission has declared Syed Azhar Ali Shah, President of the Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF), eligible for candidacy in the Asian Cycling Confederation (ACC) Management Committee and as a voting delegate ACC member for UCI.

The decision was made after a thorough review by the UCI Ethics Commission Electoral, ensuring that Shah meets all the

ethical and eligibility criteria required for these prestigious roles. His candidacy reflects his longstanding contributions to the development of cycling in Pakistan and Asia, said a press release.

Shah, who has been instrumental in promoting cycling across Pakistan, expressed his gratitude to UCI and ACC for their trust. "This is not just a personal achievement but a recognition of Pakistan's growing role in the international cycling community," he said.

The upcoming elections for the ACC Management Committee and UCI voting delegates will play a crucial role in shaping the future of cycling in Asia. If elected, Shah aims to advocate for the development of cycling infrastructure, talent grooming, and international collaboration.