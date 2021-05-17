UrduPoint.com
UCI Track Cycling Nations Cup Round Postponed

Zeeshan Mehtab 7 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 07:56 PM

UCI Track Cycling Nations Cup round postponed

Due to the current context in Colombia, the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) on Monday said that the round of the 2021 Tissot UCI Track Cycling Nations Cup, which was due to take place between 3 and 6 June 2021 in Cali (Colombia), has been postponed at the request of the organisers

Due to the current context in Colombia, the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) on Monday said that the round of the 2021 Tissot UCI Track Cycling Nations Cup, which was due to take place between 3 and 6 June 2021 in Cali (Colombia), has been postponed at the request of the organisers.

The UCI is currently working with the organising committee to find alternative dates to guarantee that the series takes place in the format initially established, the UCI said in a statement.

The UCI would like to thank the organisers for their cooperation in this difficult situation, as well as the athletes, national federations and all concerned parties for their understanding.

More Stories From Sports

