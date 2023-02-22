UCP, PU enter into final of All-Pakistan Inter-University Men Hockey Championship

Punjab University and University of Central Punjab took berth into the final after recording semi-final victories and qualified for the finals of the All-Pakistan Inter-Varsity Hockey Championship by defeating their respective rivals here at Lala Ayub Hockey Stadium on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Punjab University and University of Central Punjab took berth into the final after recording semi-final victories and qualified for the finals of the All-Pakistan Inter-Varsity Hockey Championship by defeating their respective rivals here at Lala Ayub Hockey Stadium on Wednesday.

Olympian Muhammad Usman was the chief guest on this occasion and before the start of the semi-final matches the players were introduced to him. Organizing Secretary and Director sports Islamia College University Peshawar Ali Hoti, President KP Hockey Association Syed Zahir Shah, Secretary Haji Hidayat Ullah, international hockey players Ihsan Ullah, Zia Ur Rehman, judges Master Khan and Haroon Khan were also present.

In the first match Punjab University defeated NUML University Islamabad by 2-1 in a thrilling match played in a hot-fought encounter. The two teams exhibited some classic hockey with good short passes and attacking inroads were also witnessed.

Before that, the University of Central Punjab defeated Government College University Faisalabad by a goal margin of 7-1 in a one-sided match. The first goal from Punjab University was scored by center-forward Yasir Ali, who dribbled past three defenders before receiving a fine cross from the right winger Faizan Ali inside the 25-yard area and zoomed quickly by netting a superb goal to make the tally 1-0.

In the first two quarters, Punjab University had a two-zero lead as left winger Aimal netted another goal in the second quarter on a field attempt.

Taking 2-0 lead, Punjab University put in more pressure on the rival defence but they were not allowed by the deep defenders of the NUML Islamabad. In the third and fourth quarters, the team of NUML University Islamabad played a better game and attacked the goal of Punjab University.

Meanwhile, NUML Islamabad took five penalty corners but none of them could be utilized. NUML Islamabad scored a field goal in the final minutes of the game when Mubasher scored a field goal through a field attempt.

Zaki Hussain, the goalkeeper of Punjab University, played the best game and NUML Islamabad could not win, thus Punjab University defeated NUML Islamabad by 2-1 and reached the final. In the second semi-final, the University of Central Punjab defeated the University of Faisalabad by 7-1, in which Izharullah played the best game and scored four goals including the first hat-trick of the Championship. While Muhammad Arsal scored two goals and Muhammad Mubasher scored one goal.

On the other hand, Izharul Hafiz from Government College Faisalabad scored a goal through a penalty stroke. Today is the last day of the Championship and University of Central Punjab and Punjab University will compete against each other in the final. While for the third position, a match will be played between NUML Islamabad and Government College University Faisalabad would play the third position.