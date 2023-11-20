PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) University of Central Punjab (UCP) has clinched the Iqbal Trophy after securing 292 points with 11 gold medal, seven silver and 6 bronze medals in the All Pakistan Inter-University Men Athletic Championship played under the aegis of the University of Peshawar inside the campus on Monday.

Secretary Local Govt Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and President KP Squash Association Daud Khan was the chief guest on

this occasion who gave away medals, certificates and cash prizes.

Vice Chancellor University of Peshawar Professor Dr. Muhammad Idrees, Vice Chancellor Agri Culture University Professor Dr. Jahan Bakht, Vice Chancellor University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Muhammad Iftikhar, Vice Chancellor Islamia College University Professor Dr. Gul Majeed, Director sports and Organizing Secretary Bahre Karam, international athletes Muhammad Shah, Asad Khan, Iltaf Hussain, Director Dr. Farooq Hussain, Professor Dr. Bahar Hussain, Deputy Director Sports Higher education Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Arshad Hussain, Representative of the HEC, officials, players and a large number of spectators were also present.

On the last day of the championship, the University of Central Punjab won the Iqbal Trophy by winning 11 gold medals, seven silver medals and 6 bronze medals by securing 192 points, followed by Punjab University with six gold medals, five silver medals and as many bronze medals by securing 216 points, University of Lahore got third position trophy by winning 2 gold medal and three silver medals, recording 75 points.

University of Management and Technology took fourth position by winning one silver and one bronze medal, Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan won one silver medal and three bronze medals, Superior University Lahore won one silver medal and one bronze medal, GCU Lahore won one gold medal, Iqbal University got one silver medal, Garrison University claimed one bronze medal and Sargodha University claimed one silver medals.

On the last day event, Nadeem Ali of the University of Central Punjab has declared the fastest Man of the Championship who won the 100m gold medal by recording a clock time of 11.62sec, followed by Ali Ahmad UCP with a time11.65sec got silver medal and Ahmad Saeed of UCP won bronze medal with his clock time 11.84sec.

Osama of Punjab University won gold medals in 800m, 1500m and 3000m while got bronze medals in 10,000 meters and was declared as the best Athlete of the Championship. In the 400m race, Fahad Khan UCP won the gold medal, followed by Ahmed Saeed of the same and Ahmad Abdullah of Punjab University got the bronze medals.

On the third day Shazil of UCP created a new record in High Jump by clearing a height of 1.97 by defeating the old one of Rs. 1,96. Muhammad Hassnain of Punjab won a silver medal with 1.93 meters and Adeel Anjum got a bronze medal with the same 1.93 meters.

In the 5000meters Kaleem Akhtar of PU won gold medal, followed by Nosherawan Ashiq UCP and Shahsawar of Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan, in the 200m Ali Ahmed Sukara of UCP won the gold medal, followed by Nadeem Ali of UCP and Waqas Khan of Punjab. In Javelin throw Abdul Qadir UCP won the gold medal with his throw 67.83 meters, followed by Umair of UCP Lahore with his throw of 63.08 and Muhammad Usman got bronze medal with 59.89meters.

In the 4X100meters Relay UCP with their time of 43.28sec got a gold medal, followed by PU with 43.59sec and UMT 44.16sec got bronze medals. In the 4X400m Relay, UCP got first position, followed by the University of Lahore and Punjab University took third position. In the 10,000meter Kaleem of UCP won gold medal, Subhan Ashiq of the University of Lahore won the silver medal and Noshairwan Ashiq, both brothers, won bronz medal, in the Pole Vault Ali Adnan of PU won the gold medal, followed by M. Hassan of Superior Univesity and Zahir Farooq of UCP.