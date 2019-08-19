UrduPoint.com
UCP Wins 3 Medals On Opening Day Of Inter-varsity Cycling

The University of Central Punjab (UCP) took a flying start in the HEC Pakistan inter-varsity cycling championship by scooping three gold medals here on Monday at the cycling velodrome

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :The University of Central Punjab (UCP) took a flying start in the HEC Pakistan inter-varsity cycling championship by scooping three gold medals here on Monday at the cycling velodrome.

In all, eight universities are taking part in the event which was inaugurated by President Pakistan Cycling Federation Idris Haider Khawaja.

The UCP collected the first gold of the day in one-kilometre team trial, which was won by Muhammad Maqsood, who single-handedly steered his institution to all the medals which were put at stake.

Maqsood led the side to second honour by claiming four-kilometre individual pursuit.

The UPC got their third medal by winning team sprint and Maqsood, Aqib and Yasin played their part in victory.

On Tuesday (tomorrow), three road events will be held in PHA VIII.

