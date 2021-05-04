UrduPoint.com
UEFA Allows 26-player Squads For European Championship: Statement

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 03:20 PM

UEFA allows 26-player squads for European Championship: statement

UEFA said Tuesday it will allow increased 26-player squads at this year's European Championship, meeting a demand of coaches who feared players would be sidelined after testing positive for Covid-19

Lausanne (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :UEFA said Tuesday it will allow increased 26-player squads at this year's European Championship, meeting a demand of coaches who feared players would be sidelined after testing positive for Covid-19.

European football's governing body said it had agreed the increase from 23 players "to mitigate the risks of teams facing a shortage of available players for certain matches due to possible positive COVID-19 tests results and subsequent quarantine measures".

More Stories From Sports

