UrduPoint.com

UEFA Apologises To Fans Over Champions League Final Chaos

Muhammad Rameez Published June 03, 2022 | 11:17 PM

UEFA apologises to fans over Champions League final chaos

UEFA on Friday apologised to spectators for their "frightening and distressing" experience ahead of the Champions League final, saying no football fan should have to face such scenes

Lausanne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :UEFA on Friday apologised to spectators for their "frightening and distressing" experience ahead of the Champions League final, saying no football fan should have to face such scenes.

Thousands of supporters were unable to access European club football's showpiece match between despite having genuine tickets, in mayhem that saw the French police use tear gas at close range even against children.

"UEFA wishes to sincerely apologise to all spectators who had to experience or witness frightening and distressing events in the build-up to the UEFA Champions League final at the Stade de France on May 28, 2022 in Paris, on a night which should have been a celebration of European club football.

"No football fan should be put in that situation, and it must not happen again," European football's governing body said in a statement.

Spanish giants Real Madrid beat England's Liverpool 1-0, but the match was completely overshadowed by the chaos outside the stadium.

Before the game, thousands of Liverpool fans with tickets had to wait for hours to enter the ground, with French police using tear gas and pepper spray on crowds.

Some Liverpool supporters said they feared being crushed after small openings were used to filter the queues.

Fans from both sides also said they were the victims of crime after the match, with many reporting being assaulted and robbed outside the stadium.

UEFA has commissioned an independent review aimed at finding the shortcoming and responsibilities of those involved in organising the final.

Once completed, it will be published on UEFA's website.

Related Topics

Football Police France Liverpool Paris May Gas All From Real Madrid

Recent Stories

Russian Stocks Drop by 1.37% Amid Reports About Ne ..

Russian Stocks Drop by 1.37% Amid Reports About New Sanctions

2 minutes ago
 Rally of Italy standings

Rally of Italy standings

2 minutes ago
 Govt gives Rs 2,000 monthly subsidy to those earni ..

Govt gives Rs 2,000 monthly subsidy to those earning less than Rs 40,000: Marriy ..

2 minutes ago
 Putin Says Energy Crisis Provoked by Short-Sighted ..

Putin Says Energy Crisis Provoked by Short-Sighted Policy of European Countries

2 minutes ago
 World Will Soon See 'Significant Challenge' Withou ..

World Will Soon See 'Significant Challenge' Without Eastern European Fertilizers ..

6 minutes ago
 African Union President Says Putin Willing to Faci ..

African Union President Says Putin Willing to Facilitate Exports of Ukrainian Gr ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.