UEFA Apologizes for Including Russian Songs With Foul Language in EURO 2020 Playlist

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has apologized for including songs from Russian rapper Morgenshtern and band 10age which contained coarse language in the official playlist of the EURO 2020 football tournament.

The association told Sputnik that it had contacted the third party that was in charge of playlists and instructed them to delete the inappropriate songs immediately. UEFA apologized for the mistake and promised to take measures to avoid such situations in the future.

"UEFA has done the right thing by deleting those songs. They should not have listened to some strangers who compiled the list, and should have come directly to the Russian side, which would have proposed some domestic artists," Dmitrii Svishсhev, a member of the Russian lower house's committee on physical culture, sport and youth affairs, told Sputnik.

Meanwhile, UEFA also presented the official song of the championship, We Are The People by Dutch DJ and producer Martin Garrix, featuring Bono and the Edge from U2.

The European Football Championship, which was postponed last year due to the pandemic, is scheduled to be held from June 11 to July 11 in several European cities, including Russia's St. Petersburg.