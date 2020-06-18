UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UEFA Calls For Transfer Window To Close Across Europe On October 5

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 05:58 PM

UEFA calls for transfer window to close across Europe on October 5

UEFA wants a harmonised European transfer window this summer closing on October 5, ahead of next season's Champions League and Europa League group stages, football's continental governing body said Thursday

Lausanne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :UEFA wants a harmonised European transfer window this summer closing on October 5, ahead of next season's Champions League and Europa League group stages, football's continental governing body said Thursday.

Following an executive committee meeting held via video conference, UEFA said clubs would have until October 6 to register players for the group stage of next season's European club competitions.

On Wednesday it was announced that the 2020-21 Champions League would start on October 20, with the Europa League group stage starting two days later.

The summer transfer window in Europe usually closes at the start of September, although individual countries do not all follow the same dates.

Football is still adapting after the current season was interrupted in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

FIFA has already permitted countries to open their transfer windows up to four weeks before the delayed season has been completed, although any new signings would not be eligible until next season.

Several countries are only just resuming competitions, with the seasons in the English Premier League and Spain's La Liga not set to finish until late July. Italy's Serie A will not now finish until early August.

On Wednesday UEFA announced that this season's Champions League would be completed with a "final eight" straight knock-out format in Lisbon from August 12 to 23.

Similarly, the Europa League will be completed with the same format, with games across four German cities, including a final in Cologne on August 21.

The closing stages of the women's Champions League will also go ahead in an eight-team straight knock-out tournament in Bilbao and San Sebastian, in Spain, from August 21 to 30.

Related Topics

Football Europe German Cologne San Lisbon Bilbao Same Spain Italy July August September October Women All From Premier League Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Fitness centres and gyms to operate at 100% capaci ..

27 seconds ago

Noura Al Kaabi discusses cultural cooperation with ..

15 minutes ago

ADIO supports private sector to unlock potential o ..

16 minutes ago

Paperless Driving License Issuing System Goes Live

28 minutes ago

Naval Chief Heads Command & Staff Conference At Na ..

33 minutes ago

MoHAP launches COVID-19 virtual information centre ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.