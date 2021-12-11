UEFA cancels Covid-postponed Tottenham v Rennes tie

UEFA on Saturday announced the cancellation of Tottenham's Covid-postponed Europa Conference League game against Rennes

Lausanne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :UEFA on Saturday announced the cancellation of Tottenham's Covid-postponed Europa Conference League game against Rennes.

The two clubs were unable to find a suitable date to reschedule Thursday's game and "as a consequence, the match can no longer be played", European football's governing body explained.

UEFA's disciplinary wing will determine a result for the scrapped Group G game.