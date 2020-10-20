UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UEFA Cancels European Football Championship U19 Due To Epidemiological Situation

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 11:40 PM

UEFA Cancels European Football Championship U19 Due to Epidemiological Situation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) announced the cancellation of the elite and final rounds of the 2019/20 UEFA Under-19 European Championship due to the difficult epidemiological situation in Europe.

Previously, the elite part of the tournament was postponed from October to November, and the Final Eight was to be held in Northern Ireland in March 2021.

"The UEFA Executive Committee also decided to cancel the Elite Round; and Final Tournament of the 2019/20 UEFA Under-19 European Championship - which was due to be hosted in Northern Ireland - due to the current unresolved epidemiological situation in Europe and resulting travelling difficulties," the statement says.

Related Topics

Football Europe Ireland March October November From

Recent Stories

FAB shareholders approve transfer of legacy FGB ba ..

1 hour ago

Pakistani diaspora should play role in promoting P ..

1 hour ago

Expo 2020 Dubai a moment to collaborate for shared ..

2 hours ago

Simple enforcement of law in Sindh become a joke d ..

2 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed attends sigining of MoU between Ahm ..

2 hours ago

Slim 51% Majority Wants Judge Amy Coney Barrett Se ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.