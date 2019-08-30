UrduPoint.com
UEFA Cap Champions League Ticket Prices At 70 Euros For Away Fans

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 08:46 PM

Tickets for away fans in this season's Champions League will be capped at 70 euros ($77), UEFA announced on Friday following complaints from supporters in recent years

Tickets will also be capped at 45 euros for away fans in the Europa League, with UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin saying: "Fans are the lifeblood of the game and those who follow their teams to away matches must have access to tickets at a reasonable price, bearing in mind the cost they have already had to incur for their trip."

Tickets will also be capped at 45 euros for away fans in the Europa League, with UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin saying: "Fans are the lifeblood of the game and those who follow their teams to away matches must have access to tickets at a reasonable price, bearing in mind the cost they have already had to incur for their trip."

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

