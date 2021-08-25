UEFA Champions League Group Stage - Qualified Teams
Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 07:28 PM
Qualified teams for the UEFA Champions League group stage ahead of Thursday's draw in Istanbul from 1600 GMT
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Qualified teams for the UEFA Champions League group stage ahead of Thursday's draw in Istanbul from 1600 GMT: Pot One Chelsea (ENG, holders) Villarreal (ESP) Manchester City (ENG) Atletico Madrid (ESP) Inter Milan (ITA) Bayern Munich (GER) Sporting (POR) Lille (FRA) Pot Two Real Madrid (ESP) Barcelona (ESP) Juventus (ITA) Manchester United (ENG) Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) Liverpool (ENG) Sevilla (ESP) Borussia Dortmund (GER) Pot Three FC Porto (POR) Ajax (NED) RB Leipzig (GER) Benfica (POR) Atalanta (ITA) Zenit Saint Petersburg (RUS) Pot Three or Four Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) or Monaco (FRA) Red Bull Salzburg (AUT) or Brondby (DEN) Besiktas (TUR) Dynamo Kiev (UKR) Pot Four Dinamo Zagreb (CRO) or Sheriff Tiraspol (MDA) Club Brugge (BEL) Young Boys (SUI) AC Milan (ITA) Malmo FF (SWE) VfL Wolfsburg (GER) - Teams from same country cannot be drawn in same group