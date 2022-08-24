UEFA Champions League Group Stage - Qualified Teams
Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 24, 2022 | 08:20 AM
Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Qualified teams for the UEFA Champions League group stage ahead of Thursday's draw in Istanbul from 1600 GMT: Pot One Real Madrid (ESP, holders) Eintracht Frankfurt (GER, Europa League winners) Manchester City (ENG) AC Milan (ITA) Bayern Munich (GER) Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) FC Porto (POR) Ajax (NED) Also qualified Liverpool (ENG) Chelsea (ENG) Barcelona (ESP) Juventus (ITA) Atletico Madrid (ESP) Sevilla (ESP) RB Leipzig (GER) Tottenham Hotspur (ENG) Borussia Dortmund (GER) Red Bull Salzburg (AUT) Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) Inter Milan (ITA) Napoli (ITA) Sporting (POR) Bayer Leverkusen (GER) Marseille (FRA) Club Brugge (BEL) Celtic (SCO) Viktoria Plzen (CZE) Maccabi Haifa (ISR) Benfica (POR) Remaining three qualifiers to be determined from outcomes of following Champions League play-off ties Dinamo Zagreb (CRO) v Bodo/Glimt (NOR)Trabzonspor (TUR) v FC Copenhagen (DEN)PSV Eindhoven (NED) v Rangers (SCO).