UrduPoint.com

UEFA Champions League Group Stage - Qualified Teams

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 24, 2022 | 08:20 AM

UEFA Champions League group stage - qualified teams

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Qualified teams for the UEFA Champions League group stage ahead of Thursday's draw in Istanbul from 1600 GMT: Pot One Real Madrid (ESP, holders) Eintracht Frankfurt (GER, Europa League winners) Manchester City (ENG) AC Milan (ITA) Bayern Munich (GER) Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) FC Porto (POR) Ajax (NED) Also qualified Liverpool (ENG) Chelsea (ENG) Barcelona (ESP) Juventus (ITA) Atletico Madrid (ESP) Sevilla (ESP) RB Leipzig (GER) Tottenham Hotspur (ENG) Borussia Dortmund (GER) Red Bull Salzburg (AUT) Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) Inter Milan (ITA) Napoli (ITA) Sporting (POR) Bayer Leverkusen (GER) Marseille (FRA) Club Brugge (BEL) Celtic (SCO) Viktoria Plzen (CZE) Maccabi Haifa (ISR) Benfica (POR) Remaining three qualifiers to be determined from outcomes of following Champions League play-off ties Dinamo Zagreb (CRO) v Bodo/Glimt (NOR)Trabzonspor (TUR) v FC Copenhagen (DEN)PSV Eindhoven (NED) v Rangers (SCO).

Related Topics

Rangers Salzburg Brugge Liverpool Zagreb Marseille Leipzig Frankfurt Haifa Eindhoven Ita Porto Barcelona Istanbul Donetsk Shanghai Cooperation Organization From Real Madrid PSG Chelsea Atletico Madrid Manchester City Bayern Juventus Sevilla Tottenham AC Milan Inter Milan Borussia

Recent Stories

Israel unveils 1,200 year-old desert mansion

Israel unveils 1,200 year-old desert mansion

8 hours ago
 LDA vice chairman reviews construction work of fly ..

LDA vice chairman reviews construction work of flyover project

8 hours ago
 Imran, Gill found launching anti institutions driv ..

Imran, Gill found launching anti institutions drive: Rana Sanaullah

8 hours ago
 Govt to distribute 100,000 laptops among shining s ..

Govt to distribute 100,000 laptops among shining students: Shaza Fatima

8 hours ago
 Educational institutions to remain closed for two ..

Educational institutions to remain closed for two days

8 hours ago
 Feds Recovered 700 Pages of Classified Material Fr ..

Feds Recovered 700 Pages of Classified Material From Trump in January - National ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.