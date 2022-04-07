Following are the UEFA Champions League results on Wednesday

MADRID, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) --:Following are the UEFA Champions League results on Wednesday: Quarterfinals, first leg In London Chelsea (ENG) 1 (Havertz 40) Real Madrid (ESP) 3 (Benzema 21, 24, 46) In Villarreal, Spain Villarreal (ESP) 1 (Danjuma 8) Bayern Munich (GER) 0 Played on Tuesday In Manchester, EnglandManchester City (ENG) 1 (De Bruyne 70) Atletico Madrid (ESP) 0In Lisbon